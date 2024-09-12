NASA telescopes detect closest confirmed pair of supermassive black holes: ‘Like two Sumo wrestlers squaring off…’

NASA discovered the closest confirmed pair of supermassive black holes within the galaxy MCG-03-34-64, located 300 light-years apart. Observations from the Hubble Space Telescope and Chandra X-ray Observatory revealed these black holes are active galactic nuclei fueled by gas and dust.

Livemint
Published12 Sep 2024, 06:46 PM IST
NASA telescopes detect closest confirmed pair of supermassive black holes: ‘Like two Sumo wrestlers squaring off…’
NASA telescopes detect closest confirmed pair of supermassive black holes: ‘Like two Sumo wrestlers squaring off…’

NASA observed the closest confirmed pair of supermassive black holes this week within the gas-rich galaxy MCG-03-34-64. The duo — described rather poetically as ‘two Sumo wrestlers squaring off’ — was found through multiwavelength (visible and X-ray light) observations using the Hubble Space Telescope and Chandra X-ray Observatory. They are buried deep within a pair of colliding galaxies and located approximately 300 light-years apart.

A black hole is a massive concentration of matter packed into a tiny space — so dense that gravity just beneath its surface does not permit anything (including light) to escape. Black holes can be surrounded by rings of gas and dust, called accretion disks that emit light across many wavelengths — including X-rays.

The twin black holes (whose discovery was published this week in The Astrophysical Journal) are fueled by infalling gas and dust — causing them to shine brightly as active galactic nuclei. 

Also Read | Mysterious structures emerge in the galaxy: Check top 5 Milky Way images

According to a NASA update, AGN binaries like this were likely more common in the early universe when galaxy mergers were more frequent.

Hubble's high-resolution imaging revealed three optical diffraction spikes nested inside the host galaxy, indicating a large concentration of glowing oxygen gas within a very small area,” explained a NASA press release.

Astronomers have so far observed one pair of binary black holes in even closer proximity than in MCG-03-34-64 by using radio telescopes. However this is yet to be confirmed by other wavelengths.

Also Read | Life beyond Earth: NASA moves ahead to find a new place for humans to live

"We were not expecting to see something like this. This view is not a common occurrence in the nearby universe, and told us there's something else going on inside the galaxy. When we looked at MCG-03-34-64 in the X-ray band, we saw two separated, powerful sources of high-energy emission coincident with the bright optical points of light seen with Hubble. We put these pieces together and concluded that we were likely looking at two closely spaced supermassive black holes," said lead study author Anna Trindade Falcão.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Sep 2024, 06:46 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsNASA telescopes detect closest confirmed pair of supermassive black holes: ‘Like two Sumo wrestlers squaring off…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.75
    03:59 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.6 (2.43%)

    Bharat Electronics

    291.65
    03:57 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.6 (1.25%)

    Indus Towers

    433.20
    03:55 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    5.1 (1.19%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    343.55
    03:57 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    3.25 (0.96%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Engineers India

    227.05
    03:57 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    17.45 (8.33%)

    Century Textiles & Industries

    2,788.10
    03:41 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    174.75 (6.69%)

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    4,298.70
    03:47 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    266.55 (6.61%)

    FDC

    612.40
    03:48 PM | 12 SEP 2024
    35.1 (6.08%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.00380.00
      Chennai
      72,220.00400.00
      Delhi
      72,890.00-1,030.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.001,440.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue