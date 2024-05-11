Watch | Chennai skywatchers thrilled as International Space Station graces night sky, says 'flew too fast'
The ISS, 'third brightest object in the night sky', was visible in Chennai on May 10 after NASA's announcement. Users shared videos and excitement on social media about witnessing the space station with the naked eye.
The International Space Station (ISS) which is considered to be the ‘third brightest object in the night sky’ was visible in the skies in Chennai on May 10. This came after NASA indicated that the ISS can be viewed with bare eyes from various Indian cities between May 8 and May 23.