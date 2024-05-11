The International Space Station (ISS) which is considered to be the ‘third brightest object in the night sky’ was visible in the skies in Chennai on May 10. This came after NASA indicated that the ISS can be viewed with bare eyes from various Indian cities between May 8 and May 23.

Several users from Chennai posted videos of the sightings on social media. A user shared his excitement and said, “fortunate to witness International Space Station with the naked eye, today in Chennai"

Another added, “Got a spectacular view of the International Space Station passing over Chennai tonight. Thanks, NASA and Space_Station for the heads up!"

One of the user also shared the time when it was visible, “The International Space Research Station in Chennai was visible as a white dot from 7.07 pm to 7.09 pm."

“Witnessed the #ISS in #chennai. Flew too fast," another user added.

“Even with cloudy weather, ISS was bright enough to see," one user added.

“International Space Station looks like a moving Star."

In case you missed the sightings, you can watch it again. As per Spot the Station, the ISS can be visible over Chennai skies today i.e. May 11 at 5.02 am for six minutes. Among other dates are: May 12 at 4.14 am for four minutes and another four minutes starting at 7.08 pm. On May 13, it will be viewed for six minutes from 5 am while for three minutes on May 14 starting at 4.14 am.

Here are some videos shared by users:

NASA in its website states, “The space station is visible because it reflects the light of the Sun – the same reason we can see the Moon. However, unlike the Moon, the space station isn't bright enough to see during the day. It can only be seen when it is dawn or dusk at your location. As such, it can range from one sighting opportunity a month to several a week, since it has to be both dark where you are, and the space station has to happen to be going overhead."

Apart from Chennai, other cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru are also set to witness the view of the ISS.

Delhi

May 11: For three minutes starting at 3:23 am, followed by six minutes from 4:58 am and another seven minutes starting from 7:59 am.

May 12: For seven minutes starting at 4:09 am and another two minutes starting from 8:48 pm

May 13: For three minutes starting at 3:23 am, followed by three minutes from 4:58 am and another five minutes starting from 7:57 am.

Mumbai

May 11: For six minutes starting at 5:00 am and another six minutes starting from 7:56 pm

May 12: For three minutes starting from 4:12 am

May 13: For seven minutes starting from 4:57 am

Bengaluru

May 11: For six minutes starting at 5:02 am and another two minutes starting from 7:58 pm

May 12: For three minutes starting at 4:14 am and another five minutes starting from 7:07 pm

May 13: For six minutes starting from 4:59 am

May 14: For two minutes starting from 4:14 am

