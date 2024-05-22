Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya split rumours buzz social media. Reddit questions model's IPL absence, changed name
A Reddit user said both Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya aren't posting each other on stories, and pointed out that Natasa used to have Natasa Stankovic Pandya on her Instagram, ‘but now she completely removed his name’.
A buzz around the split of cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic has gone viral on the social media platform Reddit. The couple married in May 2020, and welcomed their first child, Agastya, in July 2020.