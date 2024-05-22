A Reddit user said both Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya aren't posting each other on stories, and pointed out that Natasa used to have Natasa Stankovic Pandya on her Instagram, ‘but now she completely removed his name’.

A buzz around the split of cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic has gone viral on the social media platform Reddit. The couple married in May 2020, and welcomed their first child, Agastya, in July 2020.

A Reddit user's post questioned if the two have split and added that it is “just a speculation".

The user elaborated on the claim saying both of them aren't posting each other on stories, and pointed out that Natasa used to have Natasa Stankovic Pandya on her Instagram, "but now she completely removed his name".

Also read: Harbhajan Singh on Mumbai Indians' performance in IPL 2024: ‘…the decision to make Hardik Pandya captain backfired’ “Her birthday was on 4th March and there is no post of Hardik on that day, she also removed all recent posts of her and Hardik except the one where Agastya is with them," the post read.

The Reddit user also pointed out that Natasa isn't seen in the stands this IPL season, and she isn't posting stories about the team (Mumbai Indians) led by Hardik.

However, the post said that Hardik's brother Krunal and sister-in-law Pankhuri still comment on Natasa's posts "but something is definitely off between them."

Also read: Nita Ambani addresses Rohit Sharma - Hardik Pandya after ‘disappointing’ IPL 2024 campaign: 'Honor to wear…' Replying to the post, several users speculated that she may be “laying low" because of the trolling. Hardik replaced Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indian's captain this IPL season, leading to severe trolling online.

“But she hasn't deleted all the pics with him so as of now I think too early to speculate. With regards to IPL thing I think Hardik must have asked her not be part of it as she was being trolled anyways just because she is his partner," a user commented.

Also read: 'Didn't play quality cricket…': Hardik Pandya reveals what 'went wrong' for Mumbai Indians during IPL 2024 season While another added, "Hardik is keeping his ties with his family low because of the incessant trolling and abuses he is receiving after his move to Mumbai Indians. He did not interact much with Krunal publicly either."

Similarly, one user said, “I think he is protecting her from trolling, because of IPL fiasco for MI Captaincy. only time will tell, specially T20 WC."

However, some believed that Hardik had cheated on Natasa, so the two maintained their distance.

Also read: Gautam Gambhir backs Hardik Pandya amidst criticism, slams RCB great for remarks against Mumbai Indians captain "Athletes are notorious for cheating. It would be more surprising if he didn't, tbh. Many of those relationships end up being transactional or there's an agreement in place. It's sad, but it's a reality with professional athletes. There's entire agencies which work to hide the indiscretions of the famous," the user commented.

Another user said, “No doubt, he’s such a womanizer," while one claimed that the speculations were true and said, “This is true! They have separated."

