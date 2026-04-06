Natasa Stankovic reunites with ex-husband Hardik Pandya’s mother, grandmother in Vadodara

Dancer-model Natasa Stankovic has sparked fresh interest online after sharing photographs with the family of her ex-husband, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya.
The images, posted on social media on Sunday, show Natasa spending time with members of the Pandya family in Vadodara.
In the pictures, Natasa is seen alongside Hardik’s mother, grandmother, sister, and brother, cricketer Krunal Pandya, who currently plays in the Indian Premier League. The post was captioned, "Baroda kem cho? (Baroda, how are you?)", offering a warm and casual greeting that quickly caught the attention of her followers.
The images have since gone viral, with many noting the cordial equation Natasa appears to share with her former in-laws despite her separation from Hardik. The development comes months after the couple officially parted ways, ending their marriage in July 2024 after four years together.
The post also comes in the backdrop of earlier headlines involving the two. Reports had emerged about Hardik gifting Natasa a luxury Land Rover Defender, which further fuelled speculation about their relationship dynamics after the divorce.
At the time, Hardik had issued a statement confirming the separation. "After four years together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we shared as we built a family together," he had said.
He further added, "We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding in granting us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."
Despite the separation, both Natasa and Hardik have maintained a focus on co-parenting their son, Agastya, who was born in 2020. Their continued interactions, as reflected in Natasa’s latest post, suggest an effort to preserve family ties beyond their marriage.