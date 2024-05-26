Amid constant rumours about Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's divorce from wife Natasha Stankovic, the Serbian model has responded to a question about her potential separation from Pandya. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a video shared on Reddit, the Serbian model can be seen responding to a journalist's question about rumours surrounding the end of her marriage. When asked about the question, Natasha replied, "Thank you very much." The ambiguous response has left the internet in a fix. Many assume it is a hint that the divorce is not just a rumour but a reality. Natasha Stankovic's video responding to her divorce rumours was also shared by @indiaforums on X.

There are speculations that Natasha will claim 70% of the cricketer's property as a part of the legal settlement. Amid divorce rumours, Hardik Pandya was absent from the visuals of the Indian cricket team leaving for the USA to participate in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024.

Hardik Pandya faced severe backlash on theground from the audience during the IPL 2024 tournament as a Mumbai Indians team captain. Surprisingly, Pandya was not a part of the first batch of cricketers who traveled to the US for T20 World Cup 2024. Other MI cricketers who will be a part of the national squad, including Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, were spotted travelling to the US.

After the elimination of the Mumbai Indians team from the match, the players from the team who will be a part of T20 World Cup were expected to reach US first. In the upcoming T20 World Cup, Hardik Pandya is the vice captain of the Indian cricket team, whereas Rohit Sharma is the captain. Sharma, Head Coach Rahul Dravid, and batting coach Vikram Rathore were among the first batch of team India cricket players to travel to the US.

