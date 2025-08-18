National Couples Day 2025: 25+ wishes, WhatsApp status, Facebook messages to share with your loved ones

National Couples Day is celebrated on August 18 every year to mark love, commitment and companionship between partners. This day is dedicated to honour and celebrate couples in romantic relationships. National Couples Day is an opportunity to acknowledge the love and strengthen their emotional bonds.
