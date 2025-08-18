National Couples Day 2025: 25+ wishes, WhatsApp status, Facebook messages to share with your loved ones

National Couples Day, celebrated on August 18, honours love and companionship between partners. It’s a chance to acknowledge and strengthen emotional bonds in romantic relationships.

Livemint
Updated18 Aug 2025, 10:06 AM IST
National Couples Day is celebrated every August 18.
National Couples Day is celebrated every August 18. (Pexels)

National Couples Day is celebrated on August 18 every year to mark love, commitment and companionship between partners. This day is dedicated to honour and celebrate couples in romantic relationships. National Couples Day is an opportunity to acknowledge the love and strengthen their emotional bonds.

Here are a few wishes, WhatsApp status, Facebook messages to share with your loved ones —

  • Happy Couples Day to the one who makes my world complete. With you, every moment feels like love.
  • To us, the perfect team in love and life. Happy Couples Day!
  • You and I, a story written in stars. Happy Couples Day.
  • Forever grateful for a love like ours. Happy Couples Day to the one who holds my heart.

 

Also Read | Couple miraculously survives major car crash, gets married soon after
  • Happy Couples Day! Here's to love, laughter, and a lifetime together.
  • To the one who makes love feel effortless – Happy Couples Day!
  • Wishing us more smiles, hugs, and reasons to celebrate. Happy Couples Day!
  • Together is my favourite place to be. Happy Couples Day!
  • Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favourite. Happy Couples Day.
  • You are my today and all of my tomorrows. Happy Couples Day, my forever person.

 

Also Read | Brazilian woman’s viral love story with Indian man: ‘Different cultures…’
  • With you, I’ve found my home, my peace, and my heart. Happy Couples Day!
  • Happy Couples Day to the one who loves me at my best and holds me at my worst.
  • Here’s to the love that grows stronger with each passing day. Happy Couples Day, my heart.
  • In a world full of fleeting things, I’m so grateful our love is lasting. Happy Couples Day.
  • Thank you for being my rock, my laughter, and my light. Happy Couples Day to us.
  • Relationships aren’t perfect, but ours is perfectly us. Happy Couples Day.
  • Real love is built on patience, trust, and growth — and I’m proud of what we’ve built.
  • Here’s to love that’s real, messy, joyful, and ours. Happy Couples Day.
  • In you, I’ve found someone who understands me, believes in me, and chooses me … every single day.
  • Through every season, challenge, and joy, I’m so grateful we have each other. Happy Couples Day.

 

Also Read | Some love stories transcend time...' Karan Johar celebrates 19 years of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
  • Thank you for loving me with patience, for standing by me, and for being mine.
  • Happy Couples Day. Real love is rare, and I’m lucky I get to experience it with you.
  • Our bond is something I’ll never take for granted. Cheers to love, commitment, and everything we’ve built.

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Celebrate the spirit of Independence Day 2025 by exploring live updates and key moments from the 79th Independence Day celebrations in India. Complement your patriotic mood by sharing heartfelt wishes, quotes, and images for a Happy 79th Independence Day with loved ones.

Business NewsNewsTrendsNational Couples Day 2025: 25+ wishes, WhatsApp status, Facebook messages to share with your loved ones
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.