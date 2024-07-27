National Parents Day: Top 10 wishes, messages, WhatsApp statuses to share with family, friends

National Parents' Day is celebrated every year on the fourth Sunday of July across the US. The occasion was created in 1994 after US President Bill Clinton signed a Congressional Resolution into law for "recognizing, uplifting, and supporting the role of parents in the rearing of children. Meanwhile the United Nations has proclaimed June 1 as the Global Day of Parents.
“All private citizens, organizations, and Federal, State, and local governmental and legislative entities are encouraged to recognize Parents’ Day through proclamations, activities, and educational efforts in furtherance of recognizing, uplifting, and supporting the role of parents in bringing up their children,” reads an excerpt from Title 36 of the United States Code.
The annual event has featured parades, speeches, award ceremonies and a multitude of special activities since its inception.
