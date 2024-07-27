National Parents Day: Top 10 wishes, messages, WhatsApp statuses to share with family, friends

National Parents' Day is celebrated every year on the fourth Sunday of July across the US.

Livemint
Published27 Jul 2024, 10:08 PM IST
National Parents Day: Top 10 wishes, messages, WhatsApp statuses to share with family, friends
National Parents Day: Top 10 wishes, messages, WhatsApp statuses to share with family, friends

National Parents' Day is celebrated every year on the fourth Sunday of July across the US. The occasion was created in 1994 after US President Bill Clinton signed a Congressional Resolution into law for "recognizing, uplifting, and supporting the role of parents in the rearing of children. Meanwhile the United Nations has proclaimed June 1 as the Global Day of Parents.

“All private citizens, organizations, and Federal, State, and local governmental and legislative entities are encouraged to recognize Parents’ Day through proclamations, activities, and educational efforts in furtherance of recognizing, uplifting, and supporting the role of parents in bringing up their children,” reads an excerpt from Title 36 of the United States Code.

The annual event has featured parades, speeches, award ceremonies and a multitude of special activities since its inception.

Also Read | Viral Video: Dead insect found in Burger King order

Here are a few messages you can share to mark the occasion:

  • Wishing a wonderful National Parents' Day to the most amazing parents. Your strength, kindness, and love are truly inspiring.
  • You taught me to walk, run and chase my dreams. You taught me to be kind, generous and happy. You taught me to live and love. Happy Parents’ Day to the people who are my world.
  • Happy National Parents' Day to the superheroes who never wear capes but always save the day! Your love and dedication are my daily motivation. Thank you for everything.
  • You bring a smile on my face;
    you are the reasons for all my comforts and success.
    I am truly the most lucky to have a best parents in the world.
    Happy Parent’s Day to you mom and dad!
  • “Children begin by loving their parents; as they grow older they judge them; sometimes they forgive them.” ― Oscar WildeToday is all about celebrating you, Mom and Dad! Thank you for being my rock and always being there for me.

 

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 10:08 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsNational Parents Day: Top 10 wishes, messages, WhatsApp statuses to share with family, friends

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,311.00-99.00
      Chennai
      70,107.00447.00
      Delhi
      69,221.00-166.00
      Kolkata
      69,221.00-575.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue