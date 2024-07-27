National Parents' Day is celebrated every year on the fourth Sunday of July across the US.

National Parents' Day is celebrated every year on the fourth Sunday of July across the US. The occasion was created in 1994 after US President Bill Clinton signed a Congressional Resolution into law for "recognizing, uplifting, and supporting the role of parents in the rearing of children. Meanwhile the United Nations has proclaimed June 1 as the Global Day of Parents.

“All private citizens, organizations, and Federal, State, and local governmental and legislative entities are encouraged to recognize Parents’ Day through proclamations, activities, and educational efforts in furtherance of recognizing, uplifting, and supporting the role of parents in bringing up their children," reads an excerpt from Title 36 of the United States Code.

The annual event has featured parades, speeches, award ceremonies and a multitude of special activities since its inception.

Here are a few messages you can share to mark the occasion: Wishing a wonderful National Parents' Day to the most amazing parents. Your strength, kindness, and love are truly inspiring.

You taught me to walk, run and chase my dreams. You taught me to be kind, generous and happy. You taught me to live and love. Happy Parents’ Day to the people who are my world.

Happy National Parents' Day to the superheroes who never wear capes but always save the day! Your love and dedication are my daily motivation. Thank you for everything.

You bring a smile on my face; you are the reasons for all my comforts and success. I am truly the most lucky to have a best parents in the world. Happy Parent’s Day to you mom and dad!

“Children begin by loving their parents; as they grow older they judge them; sometimes they forgive them." ― Oscar WildeToday is all about celebrating you, Mom and Dad! Thank you for being my rock and always being there for me.

