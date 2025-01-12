On National Youth Day 2025, we celebrate Swami Vivekananda's legacy with ten powerful quotes that inspire Indian youth to embrace strength, self-belief, and fearlessness. His thoughts remain a guiding light, encouraging young minds to pursue their highest ideals and recognize their inner power.

National Youth Day 2025: Swami Vivekananda was one of the visionary leaders of India whose ideology and acts continue to guide the Indian youth. To honour his contribution in India's development, National Youth Day is celebrated every on his birth anniversary 12 January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From Swami Vivekananda's iconic speech at the First World's Parliament of Religions to his address for youngsters, here are top quotes by Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary.

National Youth Day 2025: Why is it celebrated? National Youth Day, also known as Yuva Diwas, is celebrated every year on January 12 to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The celebration was started by the Indian government on 1984. The main objective of the celebration of this day is to inspire the youth and make them aware about their responsibilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

National Youth Day 2025: What is the theme for this year? National Youth Day 2025, aka Yuva Diwas, is dedicated to the theme of “Youth for a Sustainable Future: Shaping the Nation with Resilience and Responsibility". The festival aims to encourage the spirit of self-reliance, discipline, and collective development among the youth.

National Youth Day 2025: Top quotes by Swami Vivekananda We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far

Arise! Awake! and stop not until the goal is reached. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The world is the great gymnasium where we come to make ourselves strong.

The whole secret of existence is to have no fear. Never fear what will become of you, depend on no one. Only the moment you reject all help are you freed.

The moment I have realized God sitting in the temple of every human body, the moment I stand in reverence before every human being and see God in him - that moment I am free from bondage, everything that binds vanishes, and I am free. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

External nature is only internal nature writ large.

When an idea exclusively occupies the mind, it is transformed into an actual physical or mental state.

Our duty is to encourage every one in his struggle to live up to his own highest idea, and strive at the same time to make the ideal as near as possible to the Truth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Vedanta recognizes no sin it only recognizes error. And the greatest error, says the Vedanta is to say that you are weak, that you are a sinner, a miserable creature, and that you have no power and you cannot do this and that.