Naveen Jindal and brothers dance to Daler Mehndi’s Na Na Na Na Re at family wedding | Video

A grand convergence of corporate might and political influence played out in the national capital last Friday as the billionaire Jindal family came together to celebrate the wedding of sibling Yashaswini Jindal with Shashwat Somani. The wedding, held at the opulent Jindal House, became the setting for a rare and heartwarming reunion of the four heirs to the OP Jindal business empire.

Yashaswini Jindal is the daughter of Naveen Jindal, who is a well-known industrialist and the Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power. Naveen also holds an important political position, representing the Kurukshetra constituency in the Lok Sabha as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

A host of dignitaries, including Members of Parliament across the political divide, witnessed the event, but the show stealer was a performance by the four Jindal brothers. In a show of fraternal solidarity, Prithviraj and Sajjan joined their eldest brother, Ratan, along with their youngest sibling, Naveen, on the stage.

The camera captured the brothers breaking into laughter and jubilation, dancing to the rhythm of Daler Mehndi's 90s hit, Na Na Na Na Re. The light-hearted moment gave a view into the personal dynamic of one of India's most influential business families, founded by the late matriarch and patriarch of the OP Jindal Group.

The video of this performance was shared publicly by Sangita Jindal, wife of Sajjan Jindal, who expressed delight at the reunion. Captioning the clip on social media, she said, “It was wonderful to see all my brother in laws dancing together!”

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, TMC MP Mahua Moitra and NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule were also seen grooving during the wedding celebrations. The trio performed to a popular Bollywood song from movie 'Om Shanti Om'.

Earlier, Kangana Ranaut, the actor-turned-politician and BJP MP from Mandi, took to Instagram on Wednesday to give a sneak peek into the celebrations. Ranaut posted a picture of a dance rehearsal with an unexpected guest list of politicians.