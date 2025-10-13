Naveen Jindal slams IndiGo after ‘bent’ wheelchair returned to daughter Sminu following Goa–Delhi flight

Naveen Jindal, chairman of Jindal Group and Member of Parliament (MP) from Kurukshetra, has criticised low-cost carrier IndiGo after the airline allegedly returned a dented wheelchair to his daughter following a flight from Goa to Delhi on October 10. His daughter, Sminu Jindal, who is an industrialist and disability rights advocate, was returning from Purple Fest Goa — a festival celebrating the freedom, independence and dignity of persons with disabilities — when the incident occurred.

What did Sminu Jindal say? Taking to social media platform X, Sminu expressed disappointment over the airline’s handling of her custom-designed wheelchair, built specifically for her spinal cord injury. She stated that it had been returned to her “completely bent and unusable.”

She wrote, “It’s a repeated trauma that thousands of persons with disabilities face when they fly.” Tagging Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, she urged authorities to take immediate corrective action, adding, “This issue has been pending for far too long.”

In a follow-up post, Sminu highlighted that the issue went beyond her personal experience, saying, “This is not an isolated case. It’s a repeated trauma that thousands of persons with disabilities face when they fly. A wheelchair is not just equipment — it is our mobility, our independence, our dignity. Once its frame is bent, it can never be repaired.”

She further suggested that if wheelchairs must be stored in the aircraft hold, airlines should “create a dedicated protected section” and ensure staff are “properly trained and sensitised.”

How did Naveen Jindal respond? The BJP MP reshared his daughter’s post and echoed her concerns, calling the situation a “larger systemic issue.”

He wrote, “What happened with my daughter @SminuJindal is deeply concerning and reflects a larger systemic issue. A wheelchair is not just mobility, it represents dignity and independence. Airlines must handle assistive devices with utmost care and respect. It’s time for stronger protocols and better sensitivity training.”

How did IndiGo respond to the allegations? IndiGo issued a statement on X, apologising for the inconvenience and stating that the matter was being reviewed.

The airline wrote: “Ma’am, we are concerned to learn of your experience and sincerely regret the inconvenience caused. We always strive to ensure the utmost care for assistive devices and assure you that the matter is being reviewed diligently. We have been trying to reach you to address this at the earliest, however, we have been unable to establish contact.”