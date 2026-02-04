Navjot Kaur Sidhu credits drinking ‘gomutra’ in cancer journey; doctors say there is no ‘scientific evidence…’

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, the politician and wife of former cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu, has found herself at the centre of a controversy after a video featuring her comments went viral on 31 January. In the clip, she spoke about her health journey and said that, along with allopathic treatment, dietary changes and the consumption of cow urine (gomutra) had played a role in her recovery.

Sidhu had been diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer a few years ago and has since spoken publicly about her treatment and recovery.

The video was widely shared on social media, prompting strong reactions from doctors and health experts. Several medical professionals dismissed the claims related to cow urine as unscientific and cautioned that such anecdotal statements could be harmful if taken seriously by patients.

The video was posted on Instagram by religious preacher Acharya Aniruddhacharya. In it, Sidhu is seen agreeing as she recounts her cancer journey, mentioning that she continued to consume cow urine regularly and even bathed in it during her illness.

Sidhu issues clarification after backlash Following criticism and concerns over possible medical misinformation, Sidhu responded on 3 February through a post on X (formerly Twitter). She stressed that she does not support rejecting modern medicine for cancer treatment.

“Please watch the full video. Allopathic treatment is the only cure for cancer,” she wrote. “This was just one second from a half-hour discussion on supportive therapies. Treatment should always be inclusive. Without lifestyle and dietary changes, healing becomes difficult. However, the primary treatment must always be decided by an oncologist. Half knowledge is dangerous.”

Sidhu also shared a detailed clarification oSn Instagram, underlining that standard medical treatment had saved her life.

“Only allopathic treatment by a cancer specialist can save a cancer patient,” she wrote. “Alternative practices such as lifestyle changes, organic food, and other supportive therapies can never cure cancer on their own. Surgery, chemotherapy and radiation saved my life. Diet and lifestyle changes helped me recover faster and prevent recurrence.”

She also credited her oncologist, Dr Rupinder Batra, for guiding her treatment.

Doctors warn against false hope Reacting to the controversy, Dr Shishir Shetty, Director of Surgical Oncology at Fortis Hiranandani Hospital in Navi Mumbai, called the claims “scientifically incorrect and potentially dangerous”.

Speaking to HT Lifestyle, Dr Shetty said such narratives risk misleading patients. “They can create false hope and may push people to delay or abandon proven treatments, which can be fatal,” he said.

He added that while some patients may choose to follow traditional practices alongside medical care, public figures must be extremely cautious when sharing personal experiences online.