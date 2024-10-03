Navratri 2024 Day 2: Which Goddess is worshipped on day 2 and why, here’s all you need to know

On Day 2 of Navratri, devotees will honor Maa Brahmacharini. She symbolizes austerity and knowledge, with legends illustrating her dedication to Lord Shiva. Her teachings focus on self-discipline and the pursuit of spiritual awakening.

Published3 Oct 2024, 09:31 PM IST
Maa Brahmacharini
Maa Brahmacharini(Pintrest)

Happy Navratri 2024: As Navratri festivities enter Day 2, Maa Brahmacharini, the second of the Navadurga Devis will be worshipped tomorrow, October 4.

She represents penance and austerity, symbolizing the power of knowledge and the importance of self-discipline. Maa Brahmacharini is often depicted as a young woman who is devoted and focused, embodying purity and spiritual wisdom.

The nine-day festival, concluding on October 12, is observed by Hindu devotees who venerate Maa Durga and her nine forms.

Also Read | Navratri 2024: PM Modi extends greetings, ‘I pray to Maa Shailputri…’

Navratri 2024: Legends of Maa Brahmacharini

Maa Brahmacharini is associated with several legends that highlight her virtues and significance:

One of the most well-known legends tells of Brahmacharini as Parvati, the daughter of the Himalayas. After her previous birth as Sati, she was reborn to win over Lord Shiva again. To attain his love, she performed severe penance, enduring harsh conditions and fasting. Her devotion and determination eventually pleased Shiva, who accepted her as his consort.

Another legend emphasizes her role as a symbol of spiritual awakening and enlightenment. Brahmacharini represents the path of knowledge and wisdom, guiding devotees towards self-realization and spiritual growth through her rigorous discipline.

Also Read | Navratri 2024: 5 foods you must avoid during fasting

In some stories, Maa Brahmacharini's penance is seen as a way to overcome ego and material desires. By embodying detachment and dedication, she teaches her followers the importance of renunciation and devotion in the quest for higher truths.

Navratri 2024: Timing and colour of the day

According to Drik Panchang, the Dwitiya tithi of Day 2 of Navratri which fall on Friday (October 4) will last upto 5:30 am, October 5.

Brahma muhurta - 4:38 am to 5:27 am

Abhijit muhurta - 11:46 am to 12:33 pm

Vijaya muhurta - 2:07 pm to 02:55 pm

Also Read | Happy Navratri 2024: 40 WhatsApp images, Gifs, status, and messages to share

The auspicious colour for the second day is green. It symbolises nature and evokes a sense of growth, fertility, peace and serenity.

 

