Navratri 2024: Colours from Day 5 to 9 and their significance in celebrating Goddess Durga

Navratri, a nine-day Hindu festival, celebrates Goddess Durga's nine forms. Each day has a specific colour, symbolising various traits. Day 5 is dedicated to Maa Skandamata, symbolising maternal love and tranquility.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published7 Oct 2024, 12:35 PM IST
Shardiya Navratri Day 5 honours Maa Skandamata, represented by white, symbolising peace and purity.

The nine-day Sharad, or Shardiya Navratri dedicated to worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga, is an important Hindu festival observed across India. It is observed in the Hindu lunar month of Ashwin during Sharad Ritu, which corresponds to September to October per the Gregorian calendar.

All days of Navratri are associated with a specific colour corresponding to each day that holds symbolic meaning. Let's look at the colours associated with the most auspicious days of Navratri.

Day 5: October 7

Goddess: Maa Skandamata

Navratri Colour: White

White is a symbol of peace and purity and is associated with this day. The mother of Lord Kartikeya, Goddess Skandamata, who represents maternal love, nurturing, and tranquillity, is worshipped on this day.

Take note of the following timings of the fifth day of Navratri, according to Drik Panchang:

Navratri 2024 Day 5: Puja timings and vidhi

Brahma Muhurat: 04:40 AM to 05:29 AM

Pratah Sandhya: 05:04 AM to 06:18 AM

Abhiji Muhurat: 11:46 AM to 12:33 PM

Vijaya Muhurat: 02:06 PM to 02:53 PM

Godhuli Muhurat: 06:01 PM to 06:25 PM

Day 6: October 8

Goddess: Maa Katyayani

Navratri Colour: Red

Red is a symbol of power and passion, which is associated with day six of Shardiya Navratri. Goddess Katyayani is worshipped on this day. The fierce form of Durga, Goddess Katyayani signifies strength and courage.

Day 7: October 9

Goddess: Maa Kalaratri

Navratri Colour: Royal Blue

Royal blue is a symbol of royalty, elegance, and wealth and it is associated with day seven of Shardiya Navratri. Goddess Kalaratri, who is considered to be the destroyer of darkness and ignorance, is worshipped on this day. She embodies power and protection.

Day 8: October 10

Goddess: Maa Mahagauri

Navratri Colour: Pink

Pink is a symbol of compassion, harmony, and love which is associated with Day eight of Shardiya Navratri. On this day, Goddess Mahagauri is worshipped. She signifies purity and beauty.

Day 9: October 11

Goddess: Maa Siddhidatri

Navratri Colour: Purple

Purple is a symbol of spirituality, ambition, and prosperity associated with the final day of Navratri. Day nine is dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri, who is associated with supernatural powers and spiritual enlightenment.

On the auspicious fifth day of Navratri, PM Modi in a social media post on X said, “Millions of salutations to the feet of Goddess Skandamata, the fifth form of Goddess Durga! May everyone be blessed with the blessings of the Sukhdayini-Mokshadayini Mother. On this occasion, a prayer related to her…”

First Published:7 Oct 2024, 12:35 PM IST
