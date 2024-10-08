Navratri 2024 in Pakistan: Heartwarming video of celebration in Karachi goes viral; netizens react

A viral video from Karachi showcases Navratri celebrations in Pakistan, highlighting cultural harmony. The clip features joyful festivities in an area known as 'Mini India,' where diverse religious sites coexist.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published8 Oct 2024, 04:03 PM IST
The viral clip drew admiration from social media users on both sides of the border
The viral clip drew admiration from social media users on both sides of the border(Screengrab)

As the Hindu festival of Navratri reached Day 6 on Tuesday, October 8, a video of celebrations from across the border has warmed the hearts of social media users. Predominantly a Muslim country, the viral video of Navratri festivities in Pakistan's Karachi offered a unique glimpse of the cultural harmony in the city.

Shared by Pakistani influencer Dheeraj Mandhan, the viral clip captured a local street in Karachi adorned with bright lights, a large photo of Goddess Durga, and the joyful sight of women and children playing daandiya and garba.

Mandhan shared that video is from an area lovingly called “Mini India” in Karachi and one can find mandir, masjid, gurudwara and church in walking distance and where people believe in peace and harmony.

“This area is also named as mini india by alot of people but i would call this is our Pakistan. This was my first time experiencing this magical, mesmerising and the excitement of navratri,” he wrote in the caption, adding that everyone was happy; smiling dancing and enjoying the excitement of festival.

Check video of Navratri celebration at Pakistan:

The video was loved by social media users on both sides of the border, and quickly garnered over 144K views. It also sparked a flood of reactions from viewers, many of whom expressed admiration for the cultural unity in the country.

Here's how netizens reacted:

“India ho ya Pakistan, sabko Navratri ki shubhkaamnaayein. (India or Pakistan, Happy Navratri to all),” said a user.

Another added: “Shubh Navratri Pakistan, ek din hum sab sath manayege navratri, Jay bhawani. (Happy Navratri Pakistan. One day everyone will celebrate Navratri together.)”

“It feels happy when we watch such beautiful videos,” one user said.

“Bharat is always known for its Unity in diversity. thats why even though that place is in Pakistan it's called mini India. Jai Hind,” another added.

"What a beautiful sight to see such unity. This gives me hope!" a user chimed in.

 

 

First Published:8 Oct 2024, 04:03 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsNavratri 2024 in Pakistan: Heartwarming video of celebration in Karachi goes viral; netizens react

