Navratri 2024: PM Modi extends greetings on the ocassion of Shardiya Navratri, 'I pray to Maa Shailputri…'

  • Navratri 2024: PM Modi extended his greetings on October 3 in celebration of Shardiya Navratri.

Navratri 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 3 has extended greetings on the occasion of Shardiya Navratri.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote, “I wish all my countrymen a very Happy Navratri. May this holy festival dedicated to Shakti Vandana prove to be auspicious for everyone. Jai Mata Di!"

In another post, he added, “On the first day of Navratri, I pray to Maa Shailputri with folded hands! May everyone be blessed by her grace. This prayer to the Goddess is for all of you…"

