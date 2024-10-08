Navratri 2024: PM Modi performing Garba? No, it’s a man wearing a ’mask’ in Gujarat’s Jamnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Maa Durga during Navratri by sharing a garba he wrote. He expressed hopes for her blessings and noted the festival's significance in celebrating her power and grace.

Livemint
Published8 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
The man wears 'Modi mask' while performing Garba in Gujarat's Jamnagar. (Photo: ANI)
The man wears ’Modi mask’ while performing Garba in Gujarat’s Jamnagar. (Photo: ANI)

A man dons a ‘Modi mask’ while performing Garba during the Navaratri festival in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Maa Durga on the occasion of Navratri with a garba that he wrote.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he wrote the garba as a tribute to Maa Durga's power and grace.

"It is the auspicious time of Navratri and people are celebrating in different ways, united by their devotion to Maa Durga. In this spirit of reverence and joy, here is #AavatiKalay, a Garba I wrote as a tribute to Her power and grace. May Her blessings always remain upon us," the Prime Minister said.

Earlier on October 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to fellow Indians on the first day of Navratri, wishing everyone an “auspicious” festival.

Also Read: PM Modi pens Garba song ‘Aavati Kalay’ to pay tribute to Goddess Durga: Watch and listen here

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva united their powers to create Goddess Katyayani, also known as Mahishasurmardini, who defeated the demon Mahishasura. She is considered one of the most formidable forms of Maa Durga, depicted with four arms and riding a lion.

Also Read: Maharashtra news: PM Modi plays dhol at Jagdamba Mata temple on 3rd day of Sharadiya Navratri | Watch video

Navratri, meaning 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, collectively known as Navdurga. This festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, involving various rituals and prayers that honor the goddess in her many forms.

During the nine-day Navratri festival, devotees worship Maa Durga's nine incarnations to seek her blessings. Participants observe ritualistic fasts, recite shlokas dedicated to each goddess, wear new clothes, offer bhog, and clean their homes.

Also Read: Navratri 2024: Colours from Day 5 to 9 and their significance in celebrating Goddess Durga

Hindus celebrate four Navratris throughout the year, but only two—Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri—are widely observed, as they align with seasonal changes. Navratri celebrations vary across India; in North India, especially in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh, Ramlila, a dramatic reenactment of the Ramayana, is performed.

The festival concludes with Vijayadashami, marked by the burning of effigies of King Ravana.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsNavratri 2024: PM Modi performing Garba? No, it’s a man wearing a ’mask’ in Gujarat’s Jamnagar

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.10
    11:57 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -5.2 (-3.16%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    275.30
    11:57 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    7.95 (2.97%)

    Wipro share price

    523.45
    11:57 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -7.95 (-1.5%)

    Tata Motors share price

    911.20
    11:57 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -16.9 (-1.82%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Trent share price

    7,951.00
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    501.55 (6.73%)

    IPCA Laboratories share price

    1,532.65
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    46.35 (3.12%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,524.95
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    64.05 (1.85%)

    Coforge share price

    7,255.55
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    47.4 (0.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    NMDC share price

    219.15
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -9.65 (-4.22%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.40
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.9 (-2.98%)

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,346.50
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -34.4 (-2.49%)

    Macrotech Developers share price

    1,159.10
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    -27.85 (-2.35%)
    More from Top Losers

    One 97 Communications share price

    711.20
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    59.6 (9.15%)

    Varun Beverages share price

    583.55
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    41.75 (7.71%)

    Trent share price

    7,951.00
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    501.55 (6.73%)

    Rail Vikas Nigam share price

    479.00
    11:52 AM | 8 OCT 2024
    28.7 (6.37%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,461.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,613.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.