A man dons a 'Modi mask' while performing Garba during the Navaratri festival in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

"It is the auspicious time of Navratri and people are celebrating in different ways, united by their devotion to Maa Durga. In this spirit of reverence and joy, here is #AavatiKalay, a Garba I wrote as a tribute to Her power and grace. May Her blessings always remain upon us," the Prime Minister said.

Earlier on October 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to fellow Indians on the first day of Navratri, wishing everyone an “auspicious" festival.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva united their powers to create Goddess Katyayani, also known as Mahishasurmardini, who defeated the demon Mahishasura. She is considered one of the most formidable forms of Maa Durga, depicted with four arms and riding a lion.

Navratri, meaning 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, collectively known as Navdurga. This festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, involving various rituals and prayers that honor the goddess in her many forms.

During the nine-day Navratri festival, devotees worship Maa Durga's nine incarnations to seek her blessings. Participants observe ritualistic fasts, recite shlokas dedicated to each goddess, wear new clothes, offer bhog, and clean their homes.

Hindus celebrate four Navratris throughout the year, but only two—Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri—are widely observed, as they align with seasonal changes. Navratri celebrations vary across India; in North India, especially in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh, Ramlila, a dramatic reenactment of the Ramayana, is performed.

The festival concludes with Vijayadashami, marked by the burning of effigies of King Ravana.