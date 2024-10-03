Navratri 2024: These Garba, Dandiya venues in Mumbai, Delhi & Ahmedabad beckon revellers; check top 5 spots

One of the most celebrated festivals in India, Navratri, began on October 3. Garba and Dandiya are indispensable parts of the nine-day annual Hindu festival, where people wear their traditional attire and get ready to sway to Gujarati music. They are both Indian folk dances that originated in Gujarat and are performed during the Navratri festival.

Durga Puja pandals and Garba grounds are the places devotees seek the most, especially in Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad during Navaratri.

Here are the top 5 places where people can enjoy Garba in these three cities.

Mumbai: 1) Rang Raas Navratri 2024 with Bhoomi Trivedi: The first place where people can book for a Garba dance is Rang Raas Navratri 2024 at Chikoowadi Borivali (W). It will be graced by the Queen of Garba, Bhoomi Trivedi, from October 3-12. One can book their entrance pass for ₹500 onwards on BookMyShow.com.

2) Patidar Mandal Navratri Jalso 2024: Passes for the Garba celebrations on Navratri cost ₹1,000 onwards. The celebrations will begin from October 4-11 at Mumbai's Hotel Sahar Star and can be booked on MakeMyTrip.com.

3) Dome Dandiya Nites 2024: Passes for the Garba celebrations on Navratri cost ₹1,000 onwards. The celebrations will begin from October 4-11 at Mumbai's Dome, SVP Stadium and can be booked on MakeMyTrip.com.

4) Navratri Utsav with Falguni Pathak 2024: The ultimate place for Garba celebrations will be the Late Shri Pramod Mahajan Sports Complex, which will host the event from October 3 to 12. Tickets are available for ₹499 onwards on BookMyShow.com. Falguni Pathak will be the lead singer here.

5) Raasleela Navratri 2024: Another popular spot in Mumbai where one can enjoy Garba from October 4-11 is South Mumbai's The Bombay Residency Radio Club Limited. Tickets are priced from ₹499 onwards and are available on BookMyShow.com.

Ahmedabad: 1) Amdavadi Beats: Known for the place of Garba, Umiya Party Plot will host celebrations from October 3 to 10. Tickets are available for ₹299 on BookMYShow.com. The lead singer is Ishani Dave.

2) Raasleela by Reel to Real Events: The Garba celebrations will take place at Green Place in Bopal from October 3 to 11. Tickets cost ₹299 and are available online on BookMYShow.com. The lead singer is Aditya Gadhvi.

3) Suvarna Navratri 2024: The Garba celebrations will occur at The Premium Lawn from October 4 to 11. Tickets are available for ₹899 on BookMYShow.com. The lead singer is Kirtidan Gadhvi.

4) Mandli Garba: The Garba celebrations will occur at Ognaj's Madhuban Party Plot from October 3 to 11. Tickets cost ₹499 and are available online on BookMYShow.com.

5) Garba Carnival 2024: The Garba celebrations will be held at Ramdev Nagar's RM Patel Farm from October 3 to 11. Tickets are priced at ₹299 and are available on BookMYShow.com. The lead singer is Kinjal Dave.

Delhi: 1) Dandiya Masti 2024: The people of the national capital can enjoy Garba at Rajwada Palace Emarald from October 9-13 by paying a ticket price of ₹600 onwards at BookMYShow.com.

2) Pacific Dandiya Nights: The Dandiya nights will take place from October 3 to 5 at Pacific Mall NSP Pitampura. Tickets are ₹849 each, and they can be bought online at BookMYShow.com.

3) Dandiya Nights—Pacific Dwarka: The third place in Delhi where one can enjoy Garba and Dandiya from October 4 to 6 is Dwarka's Pacific D21 Mall. Tickets are available on BookMYShow.com for ₹899 onwards.

4) Dandiya Rass: Another spot to enjoy Garba in Delhi is at Ramlila Ground's Sector 3. The celebrations will take place on October 12. Tickets cost ₹250 each. You can buy tickets online at BookMYShow.com.