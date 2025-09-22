Navratri 2025: 10 healthiest fasting options as celebrations begin to worship Goddess Durga

Navratri 2025 began on September 22 and will end with Vijayadashami on October 2. The festival honours the nine avatars of Goddess Durga.

Here are 10 of the healthiest fasting options. Remember that fasting rules vary by region, community, and personal belief. So, you may choose dishes accordingly.

Sabudana Khichdi Sabudana khichdi is a simple and filling dish made with sabudana, boiled potatoes, roasted peanuts, cumin and green chilies. It is light, gluten-free and easy to digest. Peanuts add protein and crunch while lemon juice gives freshness. Popular during fasting, it keeps one full for long hours.

Upma Samak rice, or barnyard millet, is a nutritious fasting grain alternative. Upma is made with dry-roasted semolina, vegetables, mild spices and sometimes nuts. It provides balanced nutrition and sustained energy. It is gluten-free and easy to digest, making it a staple for Navratri fasting.

Vegetable Moong Dal Vegetable Moong Dal is a classic dish made with roasted yellow moong dal and fresh vegetables like cauliflower, carrots, beans and peas. The dal is cooked with turmeric and mild spices. The vegetables are stir-fried and later mixed in. A final tempering of red chillies, bay leaf and ghee adds aroma.

Basanti Pulao Basanti Pulao, or Bengali Sweet Pulao, is a festive yellow rice dish from Bengal. It is sweet and fragrant, made with Gobindobhog rice, ghee, turmeric, saffron, sugar and whole spices. Cashews and raisins add richness.

Curd Rice Curd Rice, called Thayir Sadam in Tamil or Perugu Annam in Telugu, is a South Indian comfort dish. Soft rice is mixed with fresh curd, salt and sometimes milk for creaminess. It is tempered with spices, ginger, curry leaves and coriander. Carrots or pomegranate seeds may be added.

Fruit Salad A fresh fruit bowl is a great Navratri fasting option. It provides vitamins, antioxidants, and hydration. Mixing apples, bananas, papaya, and pomegranate offers natural sugars, fibre, and nutrients. Fruits boost energy, remove toxins and strengthen immunity.

Chirer Polao Chirer Polao is a light and tasty Bengali dish made with flattened rice (poha), vegetables and spices. It is cooked with potatoes, peas, carrots, cashews and raisins. It is flavoured with bay leaf, cardamom, cinnamon, cumin and ghee. Quick, filling and easy to digest, it is perfect for Navratri 2025 fasting.

Roasted Makhana Roasted makhana is a healthy, light snack packed with protein, fibre and antioxidants. It supports heart health, digestion and bone strength while keeping calories low. Its crunch and neutral taste make it perfect for fasting recipes.

Stuffed Paratha Stuffed parathas are a North Indian favourite, enjoyed mostly at breakfast or lunch. These whole wheat flatbreads are filled with tasty ingredients. Popular ones include aloo paratha with spiced mashed potatoes, paneer paratha with crumbled paneer, gobi paratha with grated cauliflower and mooli paratha with seasoned radish.