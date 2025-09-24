Navratri 2025 celebrations: Five refreshing detox drinks to enjoy after garba nights

Navratri 2025 has begun, and garba nights are in full swing. Incorporating detox drinks in your diet boosts metabolism and can help keep you hydrated and energised after garba.

Here are five detox drinks that you can enjoy after garba nights:

1.Lemon and Ginger Detox Water Lemon and ginger detox water brings together the goodness of Vitamin C, and ginger juice mixed in warm water. The Vitamin C from lemon helps to alkalise the body and flush out toxins, while Ginger has inflammatory properties that aid in digestion and boost metabolism.

You can easily make the detox water by adding a few slices of fresh ginger and a squeeze of lemon juice to a glass of warm water. Let all the ingredients steep for a few minutes before drinking.

2. Cucumber and Mint Cooler Cucumber and mint cooler keeps the body cool and hydrated during the fasting days. Cucumber is extremely hydrating due to its high water content, while Mint provides a refreshing, cooling effect, besides aiding digestion. For cucumber and mint cooler, you need to blend chopped cucumber with a handful of fresh mint leaves, a little water, and a squeeze of lime juice.

3. Coconut Water Coconut water is a natural electrolyte-rich drink that provides instant energy and hydration. It is naturally sweet and a perfect way to replenish fluids lost during fasting. For best results, ensure that the coconut water is fresh.

4. Turmeric and Honey Drink Turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory and detoxifying properties. Mix some turmeric powder to a glass of warm water along with honey. Besides boosting metabolism, the drink also supports liver health.