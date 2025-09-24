Navratri 2025: Check 10 low-calorie snacks perfect for dancing through the garba nights

Navratri 2025: Garba nights mean lots of dancing, and to keep up your energy levels while you fast for Navratri and groove to the beats, you need light, low-calorie vegetarian snacks.

Here are 10 Indian vegetarian snack ideas that are tasty, healthy, and perfect for Navratri evenings:

Roasted Makhana Calories: Approximately 90 in 1 cup

How to make: Dry roast makhana with a teaspoon of ghee, sprinkle rock salt, pepper, and a pinch of turmeric or peri-peri masala.

Why it works: High in protein, low in calories, and crunchy like chips.

Peanut Chaat Calories: Approximately 120 in 1 bowl

How to make: Toss chopped cucumber, tomatoes, roasted peanuts, coriander, lemon juice, and a dash of chaat masala.

Why it works: Fresh, hydrating, and protein-rich from peanuts.

Steamed Dhokla - With Ragi or Oats Calories: Approximately 150 (3-4 pieces)

How to make: For a healthier twist, replace besan with ragi flour or oats powder. Steam and temper with mustard seeds and curry leaves.

Why it works: Light, filling, and gut-friendly.

Sprouts Chaat Calories: Approximately 130 in 1 bowl

How to make: Mix boiled moong sprouts with tomato, coriander, and lemon.

Why it works: High in protein and fibre for sustained energy.

Baked Sabudana Patties Calories: Approximately 140 (2 pieces)

How to make: Mix soaked sabudana with boiled potato, green chillies, coriander, and basic spices. Shape the batter into patties and bake instead of frying.

Why it works: A healthy take on the classic fasting snack.

Veggie Stuffed Multigrain Wrap Calories: Approximately 170 in 1 wrap

How to make: Use a thin multigrain roti, fill it with sautéed veggies like bell peppers, carrots, and paneer. Roll and serve.

Why it works: Provides carbs and protein for post-dance energy.

Baked Sweet Potato Chips Calories: Approximately 100 in 1 small bowl

How to make: Slice sweet potatoes thinly, brush with olive oil, and bake until crisp. Season with chaat masala.

Why it works: Rich in fibre, low in fat, and naturally sweet.

Ragi and Banana Energy Bites Calories: Approximately 110 in 2 bites

How to make: Combine roasted ragi flour, mashed banana, and jaggery. Roll into small bite-sized balls.

Why it works: Natural sugar for quick energy, plus iron from ragi.

Mini Idlis with Peanut Chutney Calories: Approximately 160 (8-10 mini idlis)

How to make: Steam small-sized idlis using ragi/sooji batter, pair with light peanut chutney.

Why it works: Fermented, gut-friendly, and protein-packed.

Yogurt Fruit Parfait Calories: Approximately 140 in 1 glass

How to make: Layer chopped apple, banana, and pomegranate with low-fat yogurt and a sprinkle of roasted nuts.