Navratri 2025: Check Navratri Day 5 to Day 9 colours and their significance

Navratri is a festival that honours nine sacred days devoted to Goddess Durga. From Day 5 onward, the Navratri festival shifts from nurturing and growth themes toward greater spiritual fulfilment and climax.

This year, Shardiya Navratri will be observed from September 22 to October 2, concluding with Vijayadashami.

Each day has a prescribed colour tied to the particular form of the Goddess worshipped, embodied in the symbolism devotees invite into life.

Why are colours important in Navratri? Colours play a special role during Navratri as each day is linked with a particular form of Goddess Durga and her blessings. Devotees wear the colour associated with the day to seek divine grace and take part in rituals with devotion.

Day 5 On the fifth day, 26 September, devotees honour Maa Skandamata, the mother of Kartikeya (Skanda). The colour for the day is green.

Green symbolises growth, harmony, nature, fertility, and renewal. Wearing green aligns one with the Goddess’s nurturing and protective energy, promoting peace, abundance, and new beginnings in personal and family life.

Day 6 The sixth day, 27 September, honours Maa Katyayani. The colour for the day is grey, which represents balance, neutrality, calmness, and emotional steadiness.

Grey reminds us to remain composed, introspective, and spiritually balanced, especially as the intensity of devotion deepens.

Day 7 Day seven, 28 September, is dedicated to Maa Kalratri. The colour for the day is orange – a vibrant, dynamic hue evoking energy, enthusiasm, warmth, and courage.

Wearing orange is believed to help dispel fears, awaken inner strength, and forge ahead with boldness in the spiritual journey.

Day 8 On day eight, 29 September, Maa Mahagauri is worshipped. The colour of the day is peacock green, which is a rich blend of blue and green tones.

Peacock green signifies compassion, uniqueness, renewal, and the purity of inner transformation. It encourages devotees to harmonise their emotional, intellectual, and spiritual selves.

Day 9 The ninth (Navami) day, 30 September, venerates Maa Siddhidatri, the giver of spiritual wisdom and siddhis (divine powers). The colour for the day is pink, symbolising love, devotion, compassion, harmony, and new beginnings.