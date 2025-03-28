Navratri 2025: Check out the nine colours for the nine-day festival

Chaitra Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Durga, is a significant Hindu festival spanning nine days. In 2025, it begins on March 30 and ends on April 7, marking the Hindu lunar new year and culminating with Ram Navami celebrations.

28 Mar 2025
Chaitra Navratri is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, dedicated to worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms. This nine-day festival marks the beginning of the Hindu lunar new year and is observed with great devotion across India.

In 2025, Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 30 and conclude on April 7. The festival is celebrated with fervor, particularly in northern and western India. In many regions, it marks the start of the Hindu New Year and culminates with Ram Navami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Ram on the final day.

Chaitra Navratri Calendar 2025

First day - March 30: Maa Shailputri (Daughter of the mountains)

Second day - March 31: Maa Brahmacharini (The unmarried form of Parvati)

Third day - April 1: Maa Chandraghanta (Symbol of peace and bravery)

Fourth day - April 2: Maa Kushmanda (The creator of the universe)

Fifth day - April 3: Maa Skandamata (Mother of Lord Kartikeya)

Sixth day - April 4: Maa Katyayani (The fierce form of Durga)

Seventh day - April 5: Maa Kalratri (Destroyer of darkness and ignorance)

Eighth day - April 6: Maa Gauri (Symbol of purity and serenity)

Ninth day - April 9: Maa Siddhidatri (Bestower of wisdom and supernatural powers)

9 Colours of Navratri and Their Significance

Day 1 - Grey

Goddess: Maa Shailputri

Significance: Grey symbolizes balance and the destruction of evil.

Day 2 - Orange

Goddess: Maa Brahmacharini

Significance: Orange represents energy, enthusiasm, and strength.

Day 3 - White

Goddess: Maa Chandraghanta

Significance: White symbolizes peace, purity, and calmness.

Day 4 - Red

Goddess: Maa Kushmanda

Significance: Red represents power, passion, and devotion.

Day 5 - Royal Blue

Goddess: Maa Skandamata

Significance: Royal Blue signifies divine energy and wisdom.

Day 6 - Yellow

Goddess: Maa Katyayani

Significance: Yellow represents happiness, positivity, and knowledge.

Day 7 - Green

Goddess: Maa Kalratri

Significance: Green symbolizes growth, prosperity, and new beginnings.

Day 8 - Peacock Green

Goddess: Maa Mahagauri

Significance: Peacock Green represents compassion and serenity.

Day 9 - Purple

Goddess: Maa Siddhidatri

Significance: Purple symbolizes spirituality, ambition, and transformation.

Rituals and Traditions of Chaitra Navratri

Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana)

On the first day, devotees observe Ghatasthapana, a sacred ritual that involves setting up a Kalash (sacred pot), symbolizing the goddess, to mark the beginning of the festivities.

Key Takeaways
  • Chaitra Navratri is a significant festival marking the Hindu lunar new year.
  • Each day of the festival is dedicated to a specific form of Goddess Durga and associated color.
  • The nine colors represent different virtues, from balance and energy to spirituality and transformation.

