Navratri 2025: Check out the nine colours for the nine-day festival

Chaitra Navratri is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, dedicated to worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms. This nine-day festival marks the beginning of the Hindu lunar new year and is observed with great devotion across India.
In 2025, Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 30 and conclude on April 7. The festival is celebrated with fervor, particularly in northern and western India. In many regions, it marks the start of the Hindu New Year and culminates with Ram Navami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Ram on the final day.
First day - March 30: Maa Shailputri (Daughter of the mountains)
Second day - March 31: Maa Brahmacharini (The unmarried form of Parvati)
Third day - April 1: Maa Chandraghanta (Symbol of peace and bravery)
Fourth day - April 2: Maa Kushmanda (The creator of the universe)
Fifth day - April 3: Maa Skandamata (Mother of Lord Kartikeya)
Sixth day - April 4: Maa Katyayani (The fierce form of Durga)
Seventh day - April 5: Maa Kalratri (Destroyer of darkness and ignorance)
Eighth day - April 6: Maa Gauri (Symbol of purity and serenity)
Ninth day - April 9: Maa Siddhidatri (Bestower of wisdom and supernatural powers)
Goddess: Maa Shailputri
Significance: Grey symbolizes balance and the destruction of evil.
Goddess: Maa Brahmacharini
Significance: Orange represents energy, enthusiasm, and strength.
Goddess: Maa Chandraghanta
Significance: White symbolizes peace, purity, and calmness.
Goddess: Maa Kushmanda
Significance: Red represents power, passion, and devotion.
Goddess: Maa Skandamata
Significance: Royal Blue signifies divine energy and wisdom.
Goddess: Maa Katyayani
Significance: Yellow represents happiness, positivity, and knowledge.
Goddess: Maa Kalratri
Significance: Green symbolizes growth, prosperity, and new beginnings.
Goddess: Maa Mahagauri
Significance: Peacock Green represents compassion and serenity.
Goddess: Maa Siddhidatri
Significance: Purple symbolizes spirituality, ambition, and transformation.
Rituals and Traditions of Chaitra Navratri
Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana)
On the first day, devotees observe Ghatasthapana, a sacred ritual that involves setting up a Kalash (sacred pot), symbolizing the goddess, to mark the beginning of the festivities.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.