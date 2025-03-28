Navratri 2025: Check out the nine colours for the nine-day festival

Chaitra Navratri is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, dedicated to worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms. This nine-day festival marks the beginning of the Hindu lunar new year and is observed with great devotion across India.

In 2025, Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 30 and conclude on April 7. The festival is celebrated with fervor, particularly in northern and western India. In many regions, it marks the start of the Hindu New Year and culminates with Ram Navami, which celebrates the birth of Lord Ram on the final day.

Chaitra Navratri Calendar 2025 First day - March 30: Maa Shailputri (Daughter of the mountains)

Second day - March 31: Maa Brahmacharini (The unmarried form of Parvati)

Third day - April 1: Maa Chandraghanta (Symbol of peace and bravery)

Fourth day - April 2: Maa Kushmanda (The creator of the universe)

Fifth day - April 3: Maa Skandamata (Mother of Lord Kartikeya)

Sixth day - April 4: Maa Katyayani (The fierce form of Durga)

Seventh day - April 5: Maa Kalratri (Destroyer of darkness and ignorance)

Eighth day - April 6: Maa Gauri (Symbol of purity and serenity)

Ninth day - April 9: Maa Siddhidatri (Bestower of wisdom and supernatural powers)

9 Colours of Navratri and Their Significance Day 1 - Grey Goddess: Maa Shailputri

Significance: Grey symbolizes balance and the destruction of evil.

Day 2 - Orange Goddess: Maa Brahmacharini

Significance: Orange represents energy, enthusiasm, and strength.

Day 3 - White Goddess: Maa Chandraghanta

Significance: White symbolizes peace, purity, and calmness.

Day 4 - Red Goddess: Maa Kushmanda

Significance: Red represents power, passion, and devotion.

Day 5 - Royal Blue Goddess: Maa Skandamata

Significance: Royal Blue signifies divine energy and wisdom.

Day 6 - Yellow Goddess: Maa Katyayani

Significance: Yellow represents happiness, positivity, and knowledge.

Day 7 - Green Goddess: Maa Kalratri

Significance: Green symbolizes growth, prosperity, and new beginnings.

Day 8 - Peacock Green Goddess: Maa Mahagauri

Significance: Peacock Green represents compassion and serenity.

Day 9 - Purple Goddess: Maa Siddhidatri

Significance: Purple symbolizes spirituality, ambition, and transformation.

Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana)

On the first day, devotees observe Ghatasthapana, a sacred ritual that involves setting up a Kalash (sacred pot), symbolizing the goddess, to mark the beginning of the festivities.