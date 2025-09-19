Navratri 2025 dates: Nine days or ten this year? Check colours for each day

Shardiya Navratri, one of the most important Hindu festivals dedicated to Maa Durga, is set to begin on September 22 and end on October 2, according to the Drik Panchang calendar. Navratri is usually observed for nine days and concludes with Dussehra or Vijayadashami. This year, however, the festival will run for ten days. The extension comes because Pitru Paksha has one day less, and that day has been added to Navratri.

What is the Shardiya Navratri 2025 calendar? The festival spans from Pratipada to Navami of Ashwin Shukla Paksha. Each day is dedicated to one of Maa Durga’s nine avatars, the Navadurgas, with devotees following specific rituals, colours, and prayers for each Goddess.

The celebrations will continue until Maha Navami on 1 October and conclude with Vijayadashami on 2 October. The final day is marked by Durga Visarjan and Navratri Parana, which formally brings the festivities to a close.

Also read | 7 Gemini Nano Banana AI prompts to create stunning dandiya nights looks this Navratri

How is Shardiya Navratri celebrated? The festival begins with Ghatasthapana, or the installation of the sacred Kalash, on the first day. Over the following days, devotees worship the nine forms of Maa Durga through daily pujas, fasting, chanting of mantras, and recitation of the Durga Saptashati.

Each day is linked to a specific colour and form of the Goddess. Many devotees also perform Aarti, Sandhi Puja on Ashtami, and offer fruits and sweets.

Beyond rituals, the festival is celebrated with Garba and Dandiya nights, where communities gather to dance in devotion. The final days—Maha Navami and Vijayadashami—are marked by Ayudha Puja, symbolising the victory of good over evil.

What Colours Should Devotees Wear During Navratri? Each day of Navratri is dedicated to one of Maa Durga’s nine forms, known as the Navadurgas, and linked to a specific colour.

The festival begins on 22 September (Day 1) with Shailputri Puja, where devotees wear white to symbolise purity. On 23 September (Day 2), Brahmacharini Puja is performed, and the auspicious colour is red, representing strength and energy.

On 24 September (Day 3), Chandraghanta Puja is observed with devotees wearing royal blue, a colour associated with calmness and serenity. The next day, 25 September (Day 4), marks Vinayaka Chaturthi during Navratri, and the colour of the day is yellow, signifying joy and happiness.

26 September (Day 5) is dedicated to Kushmanda Puja, with green being the chosen colour, reflecting prosperity and new beginnings. On 27 September (Day 6), Skandamata Puja is performed, and devotees wear grey, representing balance.