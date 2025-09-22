Navratri Day 1: Which goddess is worshipped on Day 1

Navratri Day 1: The much-awaited nine-day celebration of devotion and festivity begins on September 22, known as Navratri. The first day of the festival is dedicated to Maa Shailputri, the daughter of the mountains, who symbolises the start of these sacred nine nights.

Which goddess is worshipped on Navratri Day 1 On this day, devotees observe rituals, follow the puja vidhi, and dress in the auspicious colour on the occasion, seek blessings of Maa Shailputri.

Know about Maa Shailputri Maa Shailputri is the goddess of the muladhara chakra or root chakra, upon awakening this Shakti one begins their journey to spiritual awakening and to their purpose in life.

Maa Shailputri is worshipped on the first day of Navratri as the very beginning of the nine forms of Maa Durga. She is believed to represent nature and is honoured as the goddess of prosperity and growth.

Devotees pray to her for peace, balance, and spiritual awakening.

Closely associated with the Moon, the giver of fortune, Maa Shailputri holds deep significance in Navratri traditions.

According to scriptures, she is the reincarnation of Goddess Sati. She was reborn as the daughter of Lord Himalaya, and hence came to be known as Shailputri, the daughter of the mountains. Her name “Shail” means mountain and “Putri” means daughter.

She is also known as Sati Bhavani, Parvati or Himavati, the daughter of Himavat - the king of the Himalayas.

Navratri day 1 muhurat for Ghatasthapana According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious muhurat for Ashwina Ghatasthapana, marking the begining of Navratri, are:

Ashwina Ghatasthapana: Monday, 22 September 2025

Main muhurat: 6:11 AM to 7:52 AM

Abhijit muhurat: 11:51 AM to 12:39 PM

Pratipada tithi: Begins 1:23 AM (22 Sept) and ends 2:55 AM (23 Sept)

Kanya lagna: 6:11 AM to 7:52 AM

Performing the puja during these auspicious timings can help to seek prosperity, positivity and divine blessings for the devotees in their lives.

Navratri day 1 begins: Colour, rituals and more Each day of Navratri is marked by a colour, symbolising deeper meaning.

The colour associated with Navratri Day 1 is white. White which stands for purity, innocence, and serenity. It is believed that wearing white on Monday, day 1 of Nav draws the divine grace of Maa Shailputri, blessing devotees with a sense of calm, inner peace, and protection. It also invites her blessings for a harmonious start to the 9-day long festival.

On the first day of Navratri, devotees honour Maa Shailputri by performing the sacred ritual of Ghatasthapana, also known as Kalash Sthapana. This ritual begins by placing a sanctified pot at an auspicious spot in the home and lighting a diya (lamp), which is kept burning throughout the nine days of the festival. Ghatasthapana is regarded as one of the most important and auspicious practices of Shardiya Navratri.

As part of the ceremony, devotees prepare a pan filled with mud and sow Saptadhanya/navadhanya (seven or nine types of grains), then pour water over it. A Kalash (urn) is placed in the centre, filled with Ganga Jal (holy water), coins, supari (betel nut), durva grass and akshat (turmeric-coated rice). Around the Kalash, five mango leaves are carefully placed. A coconut is placed on top as a symbol of divinity and abundance.

To complete the setup, devotees decorate with flowers, aggarbatti (incense sticks), fruits, sweets, and an oil lamp near the deity at the puja place. A special bhog, made of pure desi ghee, is offered to Maa Shailputri, during prayers to seek her divine blessings for prosperity, peace, and spiritual upliftment.