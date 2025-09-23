Navratri 2025 Day 2: Goddess worshipped, puja timings, significance, colour & other details

Navratri 2025 Day 2: Shardiya Navratri, the nine-day celebration of devotion and festivity, has entered its second day, Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha, on Tuesday. The second day of the festival is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, who represents wisdom and spiritual knowledge.

Which goddess is worshipped on Navratri Day 2 On Day 2 of Navratri, devotees observe rituals, follow the puja vidhi, and dress in the auspicious colour for the day, seeking blessings of Maa Brahmacharini.

Goddess Brahmacharini is depicted with two hands, draped in a white saree, walking barefoot. She carries a Japa Mala (prayer beads) in her right hand and a Kamandal (water pot with a spout) in her left hand.

About Maa Brahmacharini Maa Brahmacharini is the second form of Goddess Durga, worshipped on the second day of Navratri. Her name is derived from “Brahma,” meaning penance or austerity, and “Charini,” meaning one who practices or follows it.

She symbolises love, wisdom, and devotion and is known for her deep meditation and tapasya (penance) for Lord Shiva.

Maa Brahmacharini: Significance Maa Brahmacharini performed severe penance for thousands of years to attain Lord Shiva as her husband. She represents the power of austerity, self-control, and spiritual enlightenment.

Worshipping her is believed to bring wisdom, emotional strength, and devotion into one’s life and to remove or reduce Mangal Dosha.

Maa Brahmacharini chant mantra The mantra for worshipping Maa Brahmacharini is“Om Devi Brahmacharinyai Namah,” which invokes her blessings for spiritual progress and peace.

Navratri Day 2: Muhurat Timings Here are the key muhurats for Day 2, as per DrikPanchang:

Brahma Muhurta: 04:35 am to 05:22 am

Pratah Sandhya: 04:59 am to 06:10 am

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:49 am to 12:37 pm

Vijaya Muhurta: 02:14 pm to 03:03 pm

Godhuli Muhurta: 06:16 pm to 06:40 pm

Sayahna Sandhya: 06:16 pm to 07:28 pm

These are considered especially auspicious for doing puja or other devotional activities.

Navratri Day 2: Colour Each day of Navratri is marked by a colour, symbolising deeper meaning.

The colour associated with Navratri Day 2 is RED, the colour of the Chunri. Red also represents vitality, passion, and love.