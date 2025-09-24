Navratri 2025 Day 3: Goddess worshiped, rituals, significance, puja timings, colour and other details

Navratri 2025 Day 3: Wednesday marks the third day of Sharad Navratri, the nine-day celebration of devotion and festivity, dedicated to Goddess Durga. The third day of the festival is dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta, who symbolises happiness, peace and relief from suffering.

Which goddess is worshipped on day 3? Nine different Goddesses are worshipped during the nine days of Shardiya Navratri.

Maa Chandraghanta – the married form of Goddess Parvati is worshipped on Day 3 of Navratri.

Maa Chandraghanta: Significance Depicted as a Goddess with ten hands, with each hand carrying a different weapon - Trishul, Gada, Sword and Kamandal in her four left hands, Maa Chnadraghanta represents peace and welfare for her devotees.

While gesturing the Varada Mudra with her fifth left hand, and the Abhaya mudra with the fifth right hand, Maa Chandraghanta carries a lotus flower, Arrow, Dhanush and Japa Mala in the rest of her four right hands.

Why she is called Maa Chandraghanta According to the Hindu scriptures, Goddess Mahagauri, after her union with Shiva – started adorning her forehead with a crescent moon (Chandra), which looks similar to a bell ( Ghanta) – thus giving the Goddess her name Chandraghanta.

Navratri Day 3 2025: Puja timings Here are the key muhurats for Day 3, as per DrikPanchang:

Brahma Muhurta: 04:35 am to 05:23 am

Pratah Sandhya: 04:59 am to 06:10 am

Vijaya Muhurta: 02:14 pm to 03:02 pm

Godhuli Muhurta: 06:15 pm to 06:39 pm

Sayahna Sandhya: 06:15 pm to 07:27 pm

Amrit Kalam: 09:11 am to 10:57 am

Nishita Muhurta: 11:49 pm to 12:37 am, Sept 25

Ravi Yoga: 04:16 pm to 06:11 am, Sept 25

Navratri 2025 Day 3: Colour Each day of Navratri is marked by a colour, and is said to be auspicious for the particular Goddess worshipped on that day.

The colour associated with Navratri Day 3 is Royal Blue, which represents richness, tranquility and depth, depicting the Goddess' fierce but calming nature.

Navratri 2025 Day 3: Puja rituals Here are the rituals that are observed on Navratri Day 3, for the worship of Maa Chandraghanta:

Kalash Sthapana: Devotees place a sacred pot (kalash), which represents divine energy.