Navratri 2025 Day 5: Goddess worshiped, rituals, significance, puja timings, colour and other details

Navratri 2025 Day 5: The fifth day of Sharadiya Navratri, which is Friday, September 26 this year, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Skandamata, another form of Goddess Durga.

The nine-day festival of Navratri began on September 22 and will end October 2 with Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra.

Each day of the 9-day Navratri festival honours a unique manifestation of the Goddess, symbolising different virtues, powers, and aspects of life. Likewise, Goddess Skandamata's worship on Navratri Day 5 has its own significance that makes it unique.

Here's all you need to know about Maa Skandamata's significance, the colour auspicious for Navratri Day 5, rituals, more

Navratri 2025 Day 5: Maa Skandamata significance According to the Hindu scriptures, Maa Skandamata is portrayed as a goddess sitting on her 'vahan' lion, carrying baby Murugan in her lap. Unlike Goddess Durga who has ten hands, Maa Skandamata is depicted with four hands. She holds a lotus flower in her two upper hands, with the right hand gesturing the Abhaya Mudra.

Goddess Skandamata represents maternal love, care and nurturing.

Navratri 2025 Day 5: Puja timings The puja timings for Navratri 2025 Day 5 are as follows:

Tithi begins: 9:33 am, Sept 26

Tithi ends: 12:03 pm Sept 27

Brahma Muhurta: 4:36 AM to 5:24 AM

Abhijit: 11:48 AM to 12:36 PM

Vijaya Muhurta: 2:12 PM to 3PM

Navratri 2025 Day 5: Colour The auspicious colour for Navratri Day 5 is green – which symbolises rejuvenation, sense of growth, fertility and peace.

Navratri 2025 Day 5: Puja rituals Devotees wake up early and offer puja to Goddess Skandamata to mark the fifth day of Navratri.

It is advised to wear green coloured clothes for performing the puja.