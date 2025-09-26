Navratri 2025 Day 5: Goddess worshiped, rituals, significance, puja timings, colour and other details

Navratri 2025 Day 5: Maa Skandamata significance

According to the Hindu scriptures, Maa Skandamata is portrayed as a goddess sitting on her 'vahan' lion, carrying baby Murugan in her lap. Unlike Goddess Durga who has ten hands, Maa Skandamata is depicted with four hands. She holds a lotus flower in her two upper hands, with the right hand gesturing the Abhaya Mudra.