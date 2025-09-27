Navratri 2025 Day 6: Goddess worshipped, significance, colour, puja timings & other details

Navratri 2025 Day 6: The sixth day of Sharadiya Navratri, or Shashti Tithi, will be observed on September 27, 2025. The nine-day festival, which began on September 22 and concludes on October 2, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga in her nine forms, collectively known as Navdurgas.

Goddess Katyayani: The warrior form of Maa Parvati On Day 6, devotees worship Goddess Katyayani, regarded as one of the most fierce manifestations of Maa Parvati. Hindu scriptures describe that she assumed this form to defeat the demon Mahishasura. Mounted on a lion and carrying a sword and lotus, the goddess is depicted with four hands—two bestowing blessings through the Abhaya and Varada Mudras.

Maa Katyayani is believed to bless devotees with courage, remove obstacles, and is also associated with harmony in marriage. She is said to govern the planet Brihaspati.

Puja timings and shubh muhurat As per Drik Panchang, the key timings on September 27 are:

Shukla Shashthi Tithi: Begins 12:03 PM (Sept 27), ends 2:27 PM (Sept 28)

Anuradha Nakshatra: Till 1:08 AM (Sept 28)

Brahma Muhurta: 4:36 AM – 5:24 AM

Abhijit Muhurta: 11:48 AM – 12:36 PM

Vijaya Muhurta: 2:12 PM – 3:00 PM

Amrit Kalam: 1:26 PM – 3:14 PM Rituals and offerings Devotees rise early, bathe, and prepare the worship space before offering prayers. Traditional rituals include lighting a diya, offering shringar items, garlands, and vermillion. The customary bhog for Maa Katyayani includes meetha paan, seasonal fruits, honey, and simple sweets. Devotees also recite the Durga Saptashati Path and perform havan.

Colour of the day The auspicious colour for Day 6 is grey, symbolising balance, calm, and grounded energy. Wearing this shade while worshipping Maa Katyayani is considered especially favourable.