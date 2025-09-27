Navratri 2025 Day 6: Goddess worshipped, significance, colour, puja timings & other details

Navratri 2025 Day 6: The sixth day of Sharadiya Navratri, or Shashti Tithi, will be observed on September 27, 2025. The nine-day festival, which began on September 22 and concludes on October 2, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga in her nine forms, collectively known as Navdurgas.
On Day 6, devotees worship Goddess Katyayani, regarded as one of the most fierce manifestations of Maa Parvati. Hindu scriptures describe that she assumed this form to defeat the demon Mahishasura. Mounted on a lion and carrying a sword and lotus, the goddess is depicted with four hands—two bestowing blessings through the Abhaya and Varada Mudras.
Maa Katyayani is believed to bless devotees with courage, remove obstacles, and is also associated with harmony in marriage. She is said to govern the planet Brihaspati.
As per Drik Panchang, the key timings on September 27 are:
Devotees rise early, bathe, and prepare the worship space before offering prayers. Traditional rituals include lighting a diya, offering shringar items, garlands, and vermillion. The customary bhog for Maa Katyayani includes meetha paan, seasonal fruits, honey, and simple sweets. Devotees also recite the Durga Saptashati Path and perform havan.
The auspicious colour for Day 6 is grey, symbolising balance, calm, and grounded energy. Wearing this shade while worshipping Maa Katyayani is considered especially favourable.