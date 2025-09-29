Navratri 2025 Day 8: Goddess worshipped, significance, puja timings, colour & other details

Navratri 2025 Day 8: Shardiya Navratri, the nine-day celebration of devotion and festivity, has entered its eighth day on Monday. The eighth day of the festival is dedicated to Maa Mahagauri, the embodiment of purity, serenity, and compassion.

Which goddess is worshipped on Navratri Day 8? On Day 8 of Navratri, devotees observe rituals, follow the puja vidhi, and dress in the auspicious colour for the day, seeking blessings of Maa Mahagauri.

Her name, “Mahagauri,” means “extremely white,” symbolising purity, peace, and serenity. She is believed to have a fair complexion like the moon or conch and is often depicted wearing white clothes and riding a bull (Nandi).

About Maa Mahagauri Maa Mahagauri is revered as the eighth manifestation of Goddess Durga. According to Hindu mythology, her story is deeply rooted in devotion, penance, and the divine union of Shiva and Shakti.

Goddess Parvati, the reincarnation of Adi Shakti, wished to marry Lord Shiva, the supreme ascetic dwelling in the Himalayas. However, Lord Shiva, lost in deep meditation, was detached from worldly matters.

Parvati resolved to win his heart through severe penance (tapasya). For years, she performed the hardest austerities in the Himalayas, meditating on Shiva, enduring storms, heat, and cold. She survived on leaves and eventually gave up even that, sustaining herself only on air. Her penance continued for thousands of years, and due to these extreme conditions, her skin became dark and rough.

Moved by her unwavering devotion, Lord Shiva finally appeared before her. He accepted her as his consort and granted her the name Mahagauri, which means “the extremely fair one.” It is believed that Lord Shiva blessed her so that she would regain her original, radiant, golden-white complexion.

After bathing in the holy Ganga, her dark complexion vanished, and she emerged as Maa Mahagauri, resplendent in pure white attire, embodying serenity, purity, and compassion.

Navratri 2025 Day 8: Colour The colour for day 8, 29 September, is peacock green, which is a rich blend of blue and green tones.

Peacock green signifies compassion, uniqueness, renewal, and the purity of inner transformation. It encourages devotees to harmonise their emotional, intellectual, and spiritual selves.

Maa Mahagauri: Chant mantra The popular mantra for Maa Mahagauri is: “Om Devi Mahagauryai Namah”

Navratri 2025 Day 8: Puja Timings Auspicious timings for Maa Mahagauri Puja, according to DrikPanchang:

Brahma Muhurat: 4:39 AM to 5:27 AM