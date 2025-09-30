Navratri 2025 Day 9: Goddess worshipped, significance, puja timings, colour & other details

Navratri 2025 Day 9: As the Shardiya Navratri, the nine-day celebration of devotion and festivity, has entered its ninth and final day on Monday.

Day 9 of the festival is dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri, the embodiment of tranquillity, compassion, and supreme power, guiding her devotees toward moksha (salvation).

Which goddess is worshipped on Navratri Day 9? Maa Siddhidatri is the ninth and final form of Goddess Durga, worshipped on the ninth day of Navratri. Her name is derived from two words: “Siddhi,” meaning supernatural powers or spiritual blessings, and “Datri,” meaning giver.

True to her name, Maa Siddhidatri is believed to bestow all eight siddhis (spiritual powers) upon her devotees—Anima, Mahima, Garima, Laghima, Prapti, Prakamya, Ishitva, and Vashitva—enabling them to attain spiritual enlightenment and liberation.

Maa Siddhidatri is depicted seated on a pink lotus or a lion, radiating divine grace. She has four arms, holding a lotus, mace, chakra (discus), and conch, symbolising spiritual wisdom, strength, time, and cosmic energy.

About Maa Siddhidatri According to Hindu mythology, when the universe was without form, Lord Shiva worshipped Adi-Parashakti, who appeared in the form of Maa Siddhidatri. It is believed that she granted Lord Shiva all siddhis, making him Ardhanarishwara, a form that embodies both male and female energies.

She is thus considered the source of all perfection and powers in the cosmos.

Worshipping Maa Siddhidatri is believed to remove ignorance, ego, and material desires, bringing wisdom, peace, and spiritual fulfilment.

Navratri 2025 Day 9: Colour The colour for day 9 (Navami), 30 September, is pink, symbolising love, devotion, compassion, harmony, and new beginnings.

Pink reflects gentleness and spiritual grace—qualities sought as the festival peaks in its culmination of blessings and inner fulfilment.

Maa Siddhidatri: Chant mantra The popular mantra for Maa Siddhidatri is: “Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah”

Navratri 2025 Day 9: Puja Timings The Ashtami Tithi begins on September 29 at 4:31 PM and ends on September 30 at 6:06 PM, according to the Drik Panchang.

The Navami Tithi will then begin on 30 September at 2:02 PM and last till 1 October at 3:16 PM.