Navratri 2025: Nita Ambani pays tribute to Maa Amba, dazzles in Banarasi lehenga; netizens call her ‘Navratri Queen’

Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, honoured Maa Amba during Navratri festivities at her home in an elegant traditional attire.

Ambani wore a multi-coloured Banarasi lehenga skirt with a patchwork of different fabrics, intricate zari work, and complex hand embroidery, symbolising nine forms of Goddess Durga. The heavy skirt had heavy lacework at the bottom, which was paired with a pink blouse with intricate patchwork and gold zari work. She completed her look with a pink and orange leheriya print dupatta, a traditional Rajasthani tie-dye technique.

Her outfit was designed by the Delhi-based fashion brand JADE by Monica and Karishma. Sharing Nita Ambani's pictures on social media, the fashion label described her saying, “For this year’s Navratri celebrations at their home, Mrs. Nita Ambani radiated elegance in a stunning lehenga choli imagined as a true Navrang— nine vibrant colours woven in rich Banarasi brocades, celebrating the nine forms of the Goddess.”

The brand further said,“It was paired with a flowing leheriya dupatta, dyed using ancient techniques revived by grassroots artisans— a perfect union of movement, tradition, and craft. The look comes alive against a divine backdrop with sacred motifs and vibrant Kutchi textiles— inspired by the soul of Gujarat, paying homage to Maa Amba."

Nita Ambani accessorised her elegant lehenga look with a multi-layered diamond and green emerald necklace, along with statement earrings, a maang tika, colourful bangles, and an oversized ring.

Nita Ambani's makeup look Mickey Contractor, Ambani's makeup artist, posted her pictures on Instagram. Her makeup included winged eyeliner, kohl-eyed, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, radiant highlighter, and glossy nude lipstick, while she opted middle-parted bun hairstyle, and a red bindi on her forehead to complete her look.

Netizens react Social media users reacted to her look, with most users praising her elegant styling.

One of the users wrote, “And the award 🥇 for Navratri Queen goes to none other than Neeta Ambani Ji. She is giving even bollywood top actresses run for their money. Elegant Royal.”

“What a gorgeous look!,” added another.

“Absolutely stunning,” a user noted.