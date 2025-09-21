Navratri 2025: What are the 9 Goddesses worshipped during the nine days of Shardiya Navratri

Shardiya Navratri, one of the most important Hindu festivals dedicated to Maa Durga, will begin on September 22.

Navratri is usually observed for nine days and concludes with Dussehra or Vijayadashami. However, this time, according to the Drik Panchang calendar, the festival will run for ten days and end on October 2.

The extension comes because Pitru Paksha has one day less, and that day has been added to Navratri.

9 Goddesses worshipped during Navratri: Navratri is dedicated to worshipping Maa Durga in her nine divine forms, collectively known as Navadurga. Each day is devoted to a distinct manifestation of the goddess, symbolising different virtues, energies, and aspects of life.

Day 1: Maa Shailaputri The daughter of the mountains, Maa Shailaputri, embodies strength and purity. She rides a bull and carries a trident and a lotus, symbolising courage and spiritual awakening.

Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Known for her deep penance and devotion, Maa Brahmacharini represents wisdom and spiritual knowledge. She blesses devotees with perseverance and inner strength.

Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta With a crescent moon adorning her forehead, Maa Chandraghanta signifies bravery and grace. She rides a tiger and protects her devotees from evil forces.

Day 4: Maa Kushmanda Believed to have created the universe with her divine smile, Maa Kushmanda symbolises energy, vitality, and the power of creation. She bestows health and prosperity.

Day 5: Skandamata The mother of Lord Kartikeya (Skanda), she represents maternal love and blessings. She is often depicted holding her son in her lap while riding a lion.

Day 6: Maa Katyayani Born to sage Katyayana, this warrior goddess embodies courage and righteousness. She is worshipped for strength and the removal of obstacles.

Day 7: Maa Kalaratri The fiercest form of Durga, Maa Kalaratri, destroys demons and negative energies. Despite her terrifying appearance, she blesses devotees with protection and courage.

Day 8: Maa Mahagauri Symbolising peace, purity, and serenity, Maa Mahagauri is believed to cleanse devotees of sins and fulfil their desires.

Day 9: Maa Siddhidatri The final form, Maa Siddhidatri, grants spiritual enlightenment and supernatural powers, completing the Navratri worship.

How is Shardiya Navratri celebrated? The festival begins with Ghatasthapana, or the installation of the sacred Kalash, on the first day.

Over the following days, devotees worship the nine forms of Maa Durga through daily pujas, fasting, mantra chanting, and recitation of the Durga Saptashati.