Navratri 2026: Day-wise colours this year, significance, key dates, Navadurga celebrations and more

Sharad Navratri celebrates Goddess Durga and her nine forms, together known as Navadurga. The festival represents good defeating evil and honours divine feminine power, called Shakti.

It also offers devotees time for prayer, devotion and spiritual renewal. Celebrations span nine nights and ten days, bringing families and communities together. Navratri also welcomes the autumn.

In 2026, Navratri starts on Sunday, 11 October, with Ghatasthapana. This ceremony includes invoking the Goddess and establishing the sacred kalash.

Maha Shashthi falls on 16 October, followed by Maha Saptami on 17 October. Durga Ashtami and Maha Navami observances fall on 19 October. Dussehra, also called Vijayadashami, follows on Tuesday, 20 October.

The festival follows the Hindu calendar, so its dates change each year. Wearing different colours daily is a popular modern tradition. Each colour carries meanings connected with the Goddess and the spirit of celebration.

Navratri 2026: Day-wise colours On 11 October, devotees worship Maa Shailaputri, the daughter of the mountains. Orange is the first day’s colour, representing warmth, enthusiasm and lively energy. Ghatasthapana marks the beginning of worship that morning.

On 12 October, Maa Brahmacharini, associated with penance and discipline, is celebrated. White, this day’s colour, represents peace, purity and quiet devotion. The colour reflects the gentle, prayerful mood of this day.

On 13 October, Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped as a protective warrior Goddess. Red, this day’s colour, symbolises courage, passion, love and protective power. Her form bears the image of a crescent-moon bell.

On 14 October, Maa Kushmanda, regarded as the creator of the universe, is celebrated. Royal blue, this day’s colour, represents depth, richness, calmness and divine wisdom.

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On 15 October, devotees will worship Maa Skandamata, the mother of Lord Kartikeya. Yellow, this day’s colour, signifies joy, optimism and the caring warmth of motherhood.

On 16 October, the day is dedicated to Maa Katyayani, known for destroying evil forces. Green, this day’s colour, represents nature, growth, harmony, fertility and fresh beginnings.

On 17 October, Maa Kalaratri is worshipped as the fierce destroyer of fear. Grey, this day’s colour, symbolises balanced thinking and quiet inner strength during difficult times.

On 18 October, the day honours Maa Mahagauri, associated with purity and forgiveness. Purple represents ambition, dignity, luxury, and spiritual fulfilment.

On 19 October, devotees worship Maa Siddhidatri, who grants spiritual powers and aspirations. Peacock green celebrates fulfilment, individuality, freshness and compassion.

Want a smart way to remember the list of colours each day? Here’s an image you may save. Go on, forward it to your WhatsApp groups:

View full Image View full Image Navratri 2026: Day-wise colours ( AI image )

Navratri celebrations across India Across the country, households observe fasts, perform daily aartis and read sacred texts. Gujarat and Maharashtra celebrate with Garba and Dandiya-Raas around lamps or images of the Goddess.

In West Bengal, Odisha and Assam, celebrations centre on Durga Puja. Artistic pandals display clay idols showing Durga defeating Mahishasura.