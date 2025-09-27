Navratri celebrations in Pakistan? Viral video offers sneak peek into Garba-Dandiya night

As Navratri festivities continue in India, a video claimed to be from Pakistan offers a glimpse of grand celebrations in the Islamic nation. Shared by Instagram user Preetam Devria, a Hindu living in Pakistan, the clip shows people dressed traditionally, performing garba and dandiya dances. The video now going viral on captures a street decorated with lights and lamps, with a picture of Goddess Durga set up for worship. Women in flared skirts, blouses, and dupattas, and men in kurtas, can be seen grooving and celebrating the festival.
A similar scene in Karachi - a city with a predominantly Muslim population -- is shown in another video shared by Dheeraj.
Several social media users expressed skepticism about whether Hindus celebrate Navratri in Pakistan. In the comments, an individual asked, “Are there vegetarians and Jains in Pakistan?” Devria replied, “Yes.” Another wrote, “Celebration at its peak,” while a third remarked, “It's good to see others practising their traditions in Pakistan. I love to see the diversity of our nation.”
Read | Navratri 2025: 8 most auspicious Indian temples to visit for prayers, rituals and celebrations
A fourth commented, “Happy Navratri from India.” Many reacted to the videos with heart emojis.
Shardiya Navratri is one of the most important Hindu festivals, observed over nine nights to honour Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms. This year, the festival began on September 22 and will end on October 2, culminating with Vijayadashami, which celebrates the victory of good over evil.
The auspicious colour for Day 6 is grey, symbolising balance, calm, and grounded energy. Wearing this shade while worshipping Maa Katyayani is considered especially favourable.
Each day of Navratri is associated with a specific colour:
Day 1 – White
Day 2 – Red
Day 3 – Royal Blue
Day 4 – Yellow
Day 5 – Green
Day 6 – Grey
Day 7 – Orange
Day 8 – Peacock Green
Day 9 – Pink