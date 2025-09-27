Navratri celebrations in Pakistan? Viral video offers sneak peek into Garba-Dandiya night

As Navratri festivities continue in India, a video claimed to be from Pakistan offers a glimpse of grand celebrations in the Islamic nation. Shared by Instagram user Preetam Devria, a Hindu living in Pakistan, the clip shows people dressed traditionally, performing garba and dandiya dances. The video now going viral on captures a street decorated with lights and lamps, with a picture of Goddess Durga set up for worship. Women in flared skirts, blouses, and dupattas, and men in kurtas, can be seen grooving and celebrating the festival.

A similar scene in Karachi - a city with a predominantly Muslim population -- is shown in another video shared by Dheeraj.

What did social media say? Several social media users expressed skepticism about whether Hindus celebrate Navratri in Pakistan. In the comments, an individual asked, “Are there vegetarians and Jains in Pakistan?” Devria replied, “Yes.” Another wrote, “Celebration at its peak,” while a third remarked, “It's good to see others practising their traditions in Pakistan. I love to see the diversity of our nation.”

A fourth commented, “Happy Navratri from India.” Many reacted to the videos with heart emojis.

What is Shardiya Navratri and why is it celebrated? Shardiya Navratri is one of the most important Hindu festivals, observed over nine nights to honour Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms. This year, the festival began on September 22 and will end on October 2, culminating with Vijayadashami, which celebrates the victory of good over evil.

What colour should you wear today for Navratri? The auspicious colour for Day 6 is grey, symbolising balance, calm, and grounded energy. Wearing this shade while worshipping Maa Katyayani is considered especially favourable.

What are the nine colours of Navratri? Each day of Navratri is associated with a specific colour:

Day 1 – White

Day 2 – Red

Day 3 – Royal Blue

Day 4 – Yellow

Day 5 – Green

Day 6 – Grey

Day 7 – Orange

Day 8 – Peacock Green