Navratri Day 9: Maha Ashtami today; know Kanya Pujan time, muhurat, and significance

The sacred ritual of Kumari Puja, also known as Kanya Puja, Kumarika Puja, or Kanjak Puja, will be observed today. Celebrated during Durga Puja and Navratri, the tradition holds deep spiritual importance as young girls are revered as living embodiments of Goddess Durga.

The word “Kumari” refers to unmarried girls, who are honoured as symbols of purity and divine feminine energy. Scriptures suggest that Kumari Puja should ideally be performed every day of Navratri. On the first day, one girl is worshipped, and with each following day, the number increases by nine, until the last day. However, many devotees prefer to perform the ritual on either Ashtami (eighth day) or Navami (ninth day).

Why is Kumari Puja significant? Kumari Puja highlights the spiritual power and sanctity of feminine energy. Religious texts state that girls aged between two and ten years are considered suitable for this ritual, while one-year-old girls are excluded.

Each age is linked with a different form of the Goddess, such as Kumarika, Trimurti, Kalyani, Rohini, Kali, Chandika, Shambhavi, Durga, Bhadra, or Subhadra. It is believed that performing Kanya Puja brings the blessings of the Goddess, leading to prosperity, happiness, and success.

How is Kanya Pujan performed? The ritual is performed with devotion and care:

Clean the puja space and arrange offerings such as food, flowers, incense, turmeric, and vermilion.

Invite the girls, seat them respectfully, and wash their feet as a gesture of honour.

Recite mantras to invoke the divine feminine.

Apply turmeric or vermilion (tilak) on their foreheads.

Serve traditional offerings including puri, chana, and halwa.

Distribute the offerings as prasad among devotees and family members.

Conclude by giving gifts or money to the girls as a token of gratitude.