Navratri: What are the Navratri colours for 2025 and their significance?

One of the most important Hindu festivals, Navratri, marks nine sacred days devoted to Goddess Durga. During this time, devotees observe rituals, wear specific colours, and celebrate the triumph of good over evil.

This year, Shardiya Navratri will be observed from September 22 to October 2, concluding with Vijayadashami.

What is Navratri? Navratri is celebrated four times a year—Chaitra Navratri, Magha Gupt Navratri, Ashadha Gupt Navratri, and Shardiya Navratri. Among these, the most widely observed are those falling in the Chaitra and Ashwina months. The upcoming festival is Shardiya Navratri, which falls in the month of Ashwina. Along with traditional puja rituals, several regions also hold grand Durga Puja celebrations.

Why are colours important in Navratri? Colours play a special role during Navratri as each day is linked with a particular form of Goddess Durga and her blessings. Devotees wear the colour associated with the day to seek divine grace and take part in rituals with devotion.

What are the Navratri colours for 2025? On the first day, 22 September, devotees worship Maa Shailputri while wearing white, which symbolises innocence and purity and brings inner calm. The second day, 23 September, is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini and red, representing sindoor, passion, and energy. On the third day, 24 September, royal blue is worn for Maa Chandraghanta, symbolising peace and prosperity.

25 September, the fourth day, is for Maa Kushmanda, and devotees wear yellow to invite joy and positivity. The fifth day, 26 September, honours Maa Skandamata, with green symbolising growth, harmony, and new beginnings. On the sixth day, 27 September, grey is worn for Maa Katyayani, representing balance and grounded emotions.

28 September, the seventh day, is for Maa Kaalratri, and devotees wear orange to feel warmth, vibrancy, and positivity. On the eighth day, 29 September, peacock green is worn for Maa Maha Gauri, a colour linked to compassion, renewal, and originality. Finally, on the ninth day, 30 September, pink honours Maa Siddhidatri, symbolising love, harmony, and charm.