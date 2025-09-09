Navya Nanda poses with Apple CEO Tim Cook ahead of iPhone 17 series launch; social media questions her ‘credentials’

Navya Nanda has been invited to Apple Park in Cupertino as a special guest for a pre-iPhone 17 launch event. She shared photos and videos from Apple headquarters on Instagram, including moments with Apple CEO Tim Cook and other invited guests,

She captioned her post “Day 1 with @apple”.

Who is Navya Nanda? Navya Nanda, whose full name is Navya Naveli Nanda, is the granddaughter of Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Unlike her family, she has not entered films.

Instead, Navya has built her own path as an entrepreneur, model and social activist. She focuses mainly on business, social causes, and health tech.

Navya co-founded Aara Health, a women’s health platform that talks about issues often ignored in India. Such issues include periods, menopause and mental health.

She also started Project Naveli, a nonprofit organisation that promotes gender equality and provides women with education and resources.

Social media reactions Various social media users reacted to her post. One of them was Ruchi Kansal, a User Experience Researcher at Google. She also holds senior leadership positions in the Google Developer Community, including Executive Program Director and Narrative Architect.

“The Apple Park is a special place! So glad to see you creating a genuine impact. Keep pursuing your passions. Would love to invite you as a speaker to the Google Dev Community event in NYC at Google Pier 57 that I am leading. Let me know how to get in touch, and I can share the details,” posted Kansal.

However, the online invite met with harsh reactions.

“What genuine impact is created here?” asked one user.

Another replied, “Haha. of course. Why would you not live to invite a entitled human vs someone else who probably has more vision and perspective? Shame.”

Another user commented, “Happy for you @navyananda. Just wondering apart from being a Bachchan family member, what credentials did you have to be a part of this gathering? Seriously, just wondering!”

Ace Bollywood photographer Dabboo Ratnani reacted to Navya Nanda’s post. He wrote, “Fab!!!”

“Princess, you are on top of Instagram with your attractive and charming beauty, Princess your fame and popularity has spread all over the world so that everyone bows down before your radiant beauty,” came from another user.

Armaan Malik attends Apple event Bollywood singer Armaan Malik was also among the invited guests at the Apple iPhone 17 pre-launch event. He also shared pics with Tim Cook and captioned the post “an evening well spent with @apple”.