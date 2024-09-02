Navya Nanda, co-founder of Aara Health, cleared the CAT and enrolled in IIM Ahmedabad's MBA program. She expressed gratitude to her coaching teacher and shared photos of her achievement on Instagram.

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, recently announced that she had cleared the Common Admission Test (CAT), which confirmed her ticket to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Ahmedabad for theMBA program. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After sharing the news with her social media family, Navya Nanda also expressed gratitude towards her teacher who helped her prepare for one of the toughest exams in the country. The young entrepreneur shared an image of herself cutting a cake at an IIM coaching centre, with several faculty members standing beside her, clapping on her achievement.

While sharing the photograph on her Instagram story, Navya Nanda wrote, “Thank you to @mba_Ims for coaching me for the entrance exam." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nanda hailed her coaching institute teacher and called him “one of the best teachers" she ever had the “honour of learning from".

“This is Prasad Sir, who played the biggest hand in coaching and preparing me to crack the CAT/IAT entrance exams," wrote Navya Nanda while highlighting her teacher on the photo with a white arrow.

In an Instagram Story, Navya Nanda honoured her teacher who helped her prepare for IIM entrance exam.

Navya Nanda journey to IIM Ahmedabad Navya Naveli Nanda shared a few picture from the IIM Ahmedabad on her Instagram account on Sunday. While sharing the photos, she also expressed how the achievement was a dream which came true for her. Nanda has enrolled in the BPGP MBA program. The daughter of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda, expressed her excitement by uploading several photos from IIM Ahmedabad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nanda's photo provided a glimpse of her life inside the IIM Ahmedabad campus and her friends circle at the college. In few photos, Nanda can be seen dressed in formals and posing alongside her teachers.

“Dreams do come true !!!!!! Home for the next 2 years... with the best people and faculty! BPGP MBA Class of 2026." Navya Nanda made headlines with entrepreneurial initiatives like Project Naveli, Aara Health, etc. Nanda garnered spotlight with her podcast, ‘What The Hell Navya’, which also featured her mother Shweta Bachchan, and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. In several occasions, Navya Nanda has made it clear that she was not interested in pursuing a career in acting like her grandparents Jaya and Amitabh, uncle Abhishek Bachchan, aunt Aishwarya Rai, or brother Agastya Nanda.