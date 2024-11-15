Nayanthara fans react to her love story with Vignesh Shivan in Netflix India’s OTT documentary, ‘Blushing all the way’

Fans are excited about the Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, showcasing Nayanthara's personal life and her love story with Vignesh Shivan. The clip has garnered nearly 4 million views, and the documentary will premiere on November 18, coinciding with her 40th birthday.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated15 Nov 2024, 04:56 PM IST
Nayanthara fans react to her love story with Vignesh Shivan in Netflix's OTT documentary, ‘I was blushing all the way’
Nayanthara fans react to her love story with Vignesh Shivan in Netflix’s OTT documentary, ‘I was blushing all the way’(Screengrab from YouTube/Netflix India)

Fans of Nayanthara, fondly called the “Lady Superstar”, have been buzzing with excitement following the release of a clip from the Netflix documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. The documentary shows her personal life and love story with her husband, Vignesh Shivan.

The Netflix video has been viewed nearly 4 million times.

The couple, who tied the knot on June 9, 2022, in Mahabalipuram, celebrated their wedding in a grand ceremony attended by film icons such as Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth and AR Rahman.

In the clip, Nayanthara shared a heartfelt memory of how she first saw Vignesh in a different light. She recalled an incident during a shoot in Pondicherry, where his charm struck her while he directed Vijay Sethupathi. She admitted that she suddenly noticed him differently, describing him as a “cute guy” and admired his approach to filmmaking.

Vignesh, in the same clip, revealed his perspective. He mentioned that he initially admired “Nayan Ma’am” for her talent and professionalism. Over time, their conversations deepened, and he realised a special connection, marking the beginning of their relationship.

Fans have taken to social media to express their love for the couple. Many highlighted how Vignesh respectfully referred to Nayanthara as “ma’am”, calling it both sweet and endearing.

“The way he said "Nayan mam",” wrote one fan while another commented, “The way he still addresses her as “mam”.”

Others admired the shyness in Nayanthara’s expression as she spoke about her feelings, noting their genuine affection.

“I was blushing all the way when they talked about their side of the story,” came from one fan.

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale OTT release date

The Netflix India documentary will premiere on November 18, the actress’ birthday. Nayanthara will turn 40 this year.

The OTT documentary will focus on Nayanthara’s personal life. It will discuss her challenges, her love story with Vignesh and her wedding moments. It will also feature appearances from industry stars like Taapsee Pannu, Radhika Sarathkumar and director Atlee.

First Published:15 Nov 2024, 04:56 PM IST
Nayanthara fans react to her love story with Vignesh Shivan in Netflix India's OTT documentary, 'Blushing all the way'

