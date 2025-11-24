‘Nazar is real’: Social media theorises as Smriti Mandhana deletes wedding posts, postpones marriage indefinitely

Smriti Mandhana was supposed to get married to music composer Palaash Muchhal on 23 November in a private ceremony in Sangli, Maharashtra. But, the wedding has now been postponed due to sudden health crises in the family.

The celebrations were interrupted when Smriti’s father, Shriniwas Mandhana, suffered heart-attack-like symptoms. It happened during breakfast on the morning of the ceremony. He was rushed to Sarvhit Hospital in Sangli.

A day later, on 24 November, Palaash too had to be admitted to the hospital after unexpected health issues. According to family sources, Palaash is now recovering.

Smriti’s father, on the other hand, remains under observation. Smriti’s manager has confirmed the situation to NDTV.

The family initially hoped Smriti’s father would stabilise. But, when his condition worsened, they immediately called an ambulance. With both families focusing on medical care, the wedding has been put on hold until the health situation improves.

“You know Smriti is very close to her father. She decided that, until her father gets well, this marriage, which was supposed to happen today, is indefinitely postponed. Now, he is under observation. The doctor has said that he will have to stay in the hospital. Until he gets well, because we are also in shock, and we want him to recover soon,” the manager told the publication.

Smriti Mandhana deletes wedding posts Smriti Mandhana has now deleted all her Instagram posts related to her wedding. She has also removed her engagement announcement. The viral proposal video has also been taken down.

This sudden move comes on the heels of two back-to-back health emergencies in the family. Smriti has even deleted the dance reel featuring teammates Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav and Arundhati Reddy.

In the viral video, India’s vice-captain officially revealed her engagement ring and confirmed her engagement with Palaash. Her teammates have also removed the same video from their Instagram profiles.

The main marriage proposal video is still visible on Palash’s Instagram. It was recorded at DY Patil Stadium, the same venue where India lifted the Women’s World Cup 2025 trophy.

Nazar is real Many social media users are using ‘Nazar is real’ while giving their opinion about the sudden health emergency, leading to the postponement of the wedding.

Many Instagram users are suggesting that Smriti should have been discreet about her special moments. They suggest that too much attention brought bad luck to Smriti Mandhana and Palaash Muchhal. Some believe the wedding updates should have been kept private.

“Najar is so real. Some people didn’t get to see Smriti Mandhana’s happiness, and because of this, her wedding, which was supposed to happen today, couldn’t take place. That’s why we should celebrate happy moments privately with our loved ones,” commented one of them.

“Nazar is real, guys. They were both so happy at the ceremony… and now the marriage is on hold after Smriti Mandhana’s dad suffered an attack,” posted another user.

Another wrote, “Wishing Smriti Mandhana’s father a speedy recovery. I always said this to my friends too that don’t post anything till the goal is achieved. Nazar is so so real. First, enjoy with the family and close friends only. Then, after the completion, you may post it.”

“Smriti Mandhana's wedding getting postponed is proof that nazar is vv real and nothing should be posted on sm real time,” wrote another.