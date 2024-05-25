Nazi salute, racist song at Germany club: Viral video sparks reactions from social media, netizens say ‘not surprised’
Social media users expressed shock and criticism over a viral video showing people singing racist lyrics and performing Nazi salutes in Germany
A viral video showing people singing racist lyrics and performing controversial Nazi salutes at a club on Germany's northern island of Sylt has sparked huge outrage on social media. In the viral video, people can be seen modifying a popular song into a different version and singing Nazi slogan “Germany for the Germans – foreigners out."