A viral video showing people singing racist lyrics and performing controversial Nazi salutes at a club on Germany's northern island of Sylt has sparked huge outrage on social media. In the viral video, people can be seen modifying a popular song into a different version and singing Nazi slogan “Germany for the Germans – foreigners out."

The viral video shows a group of people partying on a German island and dancing together to the 2001 song L’amour Toujours by the Italian musician Gigi D’Agostino. Although the song didn't have any direct connection to Nazis and Hitler, the crowd transformed its lyrics to an old Nazi slogan, “Germany for the Germans – foreigners out", in place of the song’s apolitical lyrics.

As the video's focus shifts to a man dressed in a white shirt who can be seen lifting his right arm in an apparent Nazi salute. It is worth noting that it is illegal to recite these slogans and perform the salute in Germany. Several social media users expressed their shock and disbelief on the act and criticised the act.

“I'm so disgusted and deeply ashamed of the country I was born in. The direction in which we’re heading is deeply concerning," wrote an X user.

“People who love Hitler do not represent the real Germany," commented another X user.

“This is typical and very common in Germany. I'm not surprised at all," wrote a user.

“If a foreigner say a single word supporting Gaza, immediate deport, or even arrest, when they chant Nazi slogans, salute, 150€. Good job!"

“Meanwhile the German government is helping Israel to commit a genocide. That's called hypocrisy."

The police in the state of Schleswig-Holstein has begun the investigation in the matter and is checking the film for “criminally relevant" contents, reported The Guardian. Meanwhile, the owners of the bar and club on Sylt, outside which the film was shot have distanced themselves from the event and are cooperating with the police investigation.

The slogan “Germany for the Germans-foreigners out" originated in 19th century and was first used by Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. These lines were also used as slogans by the far-right National Democratic Party.

