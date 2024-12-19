New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The year 2024 witnessed a rise in spontaneous travel among Indian international travellers, with nearly half of them making last-minute plans, barely less than a week before their departure, reveals a new report.

The travel report, conducted by travel-banking fintech platform Niyo, highlights the evolving mindset of Indian travellers, who are embracing flexibility, prioritising experiences, and benefiting from streamlined travel processes.

"Forty eight percent of international flight bookings by Indians this year were made just 0-7 days before travel. This trend was supported by easier travel access, with 58 countries offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival options to Indian passport holders," reads the report findings.

While many travellers booked international flights at short notice, the report said "30 per cent of visa applications" were submitted 16-30 days before travel, implying a certain degree of preparation.

Dubai, which according to the report was by far the most preferred destination for Indian travellers, attracted "45 per cent" of holidaymakers with its luxurious shopping and entertainment.

The list was followed by Vietnam, known for its culture and natural beauty, which drew 15 per cent travellers. Smaller number of travellers, accounting for one per cent each, chose Oman and Japan.

Pop culture also played a significant influence on the travel choices of Indians this year.

For instance, web series like "Emily in Paris" inspired many Indian women to visit France, with 30 per cent Indians choosing France as their destination, followed by the UK (29 per cent) and Singapore (26 per cent).

The preferred travel destinations for Indian males were different.

"Male travellers leaned towards Thailand, with 80 per cent preferring its beaches and vibrant nightlife, followed by the UAE (77 per cent) and the USA (76 per cent)," it added.

Additionally, short holidays were the most popular in 2024, with "66 per cent" of trips lasting less than seven days. The number of travellers choosing extended vacations lasting 15 days or more was recorded "17 per cent".

With the increase in travel, more people also focused on safety as the report witnessed a record sale of 7,395 travel insurance policies in 2024, worth a total of ₹43.2 crore.

"Younger travellers especially prioritised protection, often choosing insurance plans ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1,00,000," it added.