‘Needed ₹80 lakh…got ₹1.9 crore’: Mumbai sports startup co-founder says X post helped him to raise funds

A Mumbai-based entrepreneur has claimed that a single post on X (formerly Twitter) has helped his startup raise ₹1.9 crore, highlighting how social media platforms and personal branding can sometimes help in raising capital for early-stage ventures.

According to Chanakya Shah, founder of sports hydration company UP&RUN, he was initially seeking around ₹80 lakh to support the fledgling firm's growth. However, his post gained significant traction online and attracted far more interest than expected.

“In the end, we raised ₹1.90 crore. ₹1 crore from our angel network and approximately ₹90 lakhs from X,” Shah said in a recent social media post, though he did not share any more details of the process.

Unexpected turnout of investors Shah also said that he never expected customers and followers of the brand to show interest in investing. “I never imagined the consumers we sell to would want to become our investors. What surprised me the most was the sheer number of people who wanted to back us,” he said.

Calling the response “unexpected”, he added that the single tweet helped the company to receive over ₹2 crore in confirmed cheques.

Despite the strong response, the company's co-founder said the they are being selective while accepting funds. He noted that the startup chose investors who could offer strategic value and aligned with the company’s long-term goals, rather than simply accepting every offer.

“We were careful about who we accepted money from. We only brought in investors who could add an edge, open strategic doors, and were aligned with our long-term vision,” Shah's post read.

UP&RUN offers high-performance and a sugar-free electrolyte drink mix, which is designed for rapid hydration, stamina, and cramp prevention, according to the company's website.

Internet reacts to the achievement Shah's latest post, outlining the company's successful fundraise, also gained a lot of traction on the platform. Many users praised the power of personal branding and community-driven support, while others already started inquiring about next rounds of fundraise.

An individual commented, “Are you still seeking to raise capital? Didn’t see your message earlier. But would love the opportunity if and when you are raising again” Responding to the query, Shah said the company may raise funds again this year and advised the netizen to look out on X.

“This shows the real power of community on X. When people believe in the problem you're solving, they don't just become customers, they become investors. Congrats on the ₹1.91 Cr raise and building with trust,” another netizen said.