‘Needed ₹80 lakh…got ₹1.9 crore’: Mumbai sports startup co-founder says X post helped him to raise funds

A Mumbai-based entrepreneur has claimed that a single post on X (formerly Twitter) has helped his startup raise ₹1.9 crore, highlighting how social media platforms and personal branding can sometimes help in raising capital for early-stage ventures.

According to Chanakya Shah, founder of sports hydration company UP&RUN, he was initially seeking around ₹80 lakh to support the fledgling firm's growth. However, his post gained significant traction online and attracted far more interest than expected.

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“In the end, we raised ₹1.90 crore. ₹1 crore from our angel network and approximately ₹90 lakhs from X,” Shah said in a recent social media post, though he did not share any more details of the process.

Unexpected turnout of investors Shah also said that he never expected customers and followers of the brand to show interest in investing. “I never imagined the consumers we sell to would want to become our investors. What surprised me the most was the sheer number of people who wanted to back us,” he said.

Calling the response “unexpected”, he added that the single tweet helped the company to receive over ₹2 crore in confirmed cheques.

Despite the strong response, the company's co-founder said the they are being selective while accepting funds. He noted that the startup chose investors who could offer strategic value and aligned with the company’s long-term goals, rather than simply accepting every offer.

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“We were careful about who we accepted money from. We only brought in investors who could add an edge, open strategic doors, and were aligned with our long-term vision,” Shah's post read.

UP&RUN offers high-performance and a sugar-free electrolyte drink mix, which is designed for rapid hydration, stamina, and cramp prevention, according to the company's website.

Internet reacts to the achievement Shah's latest post, outlining the company's successful fundraise, also gained a lot of traction on the platform. Many users praised the power of personal branding and community-driven support, while others already started inquiring about next rounds of fundraise.

An individual commented, “Are you still seeking to raise capital? Didn’t see your message earlier. But would love the opportunity if and when you are raising again” Responding to the query, Shah said the company may raise funds again this year and advised the netizen to look out on X.

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“This shows the real power of community on X. When people believe in the problem you're solving, they don't just become customers, they become investors. Congrats on the ₹1.91 Cr raise and building with trust,” another netizen said.

Emphasizing on the importance of strong customer base, a person said, “Your customers became your investors because they already trusted you That is not a fund raising story, that is what happens when you build in public long enough Proof that audience = asset.”

About the Author Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and busine...Read More ✕ Eshita Gain Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience.



While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments.



She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies.



Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging.



Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.